Major League Baseball players have had a long road to get back to the playing field, and one thing that each one has had to encounter if they feel safe enough to even play in 2020.

One Cleveland Indians player who many have asked about in terms of playing is that of pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who one year ago at this time was on the injured list dealing with leukemia.

Carrasco made an emotional return to the club in September, pitching out of the pen, but has deemed himself healthy enough to be back on the mound as a starter in the 2020 season.

A couple MLB players have already made the decision to sit out the 60-game 2020 season, including Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond, and Mike Leake.

It will be interesting to see if any Indians players have a change of heart and decide there is too much risk in playing in 2020, but again as of now the roster is at 55 healthy players who want to take the field and play the game they love.

SI.com's Tom Verducci in the video above highlights one player's reasoning for sitting out of 2020.

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020.