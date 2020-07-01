Cleveland Baseball Insider
How Many MLB Players Will Not Take the Risk and Opt Out of Playing in the 2020 Season?

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball players have had a long road to get back to the playing field, and one thing that each one has had to encounter if they feel safe enough to even play in 2020.

One Cleveland Indians player who many have asked about in terms of playing is that of pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who one year ago at this time was on the injured list dealing with leukemia.

Carrasco made an emotional return to the club in September, pitching out of the pen, but has deemed himself healthy enough to be back on the mound as a starter in the 2020 season.

A couple MLB players have already made the decision to sit out the 60-game 2020 season, including Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond, and Mike Leake.

It will be interesting to see if any Indians players have a change of heart and decide there is too much risk in playing in 2020, but again as of now the roster is at 55 healthy players who want to take the field and play the game they love.

SI.com's Tom Verducci in the video above highlights one player's reasoning for sitting out of 2020.

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020. 

Analyzing The 2020 Cleveland Indians Bullpen

The 2020 Cleveland Indians are getting set to start their second spring training of the year after baseball was shut down in March. One key position on the team that has to have a big year for this team to succeed is that of the bullpen. With a number of veteran arms the pen for the Tribe could be one of the best in the American League. Today we break down that area of the team and how it may play out in 2020.

Zach Shafron

How Will the Indians Batting Order and Pitching Rotation Look on Opening Day in 2020?

The countdown is on for the opener for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and while the team still has to go through spring training 2.0 and make sure they are healthy to start the year, there's going to be options for the club when it comes to putting together a batting order as well as pitching rotation to start the season. Today we take a look at what we'd go with for the 2020 Tribe.

Matt Loede

Indians a Healthy Squad as They Get Ready to Report for Spring Training 2.0

The Indians are getting set to all report to Cleveland and get ready for spring training 2.0 at Progressive Field. One of the major keys to how good this team could be has to do with how healthy they are entering the season. Team president Chris Antonetti said Monday that as of now all the members of the roster are healthy, and there have been no positive tests among the players.

Matt Loede

Finding a New Closer for the Indians in 2021?

The Indians are looking at their options as well as their payroll moving forward, and one spot on the team where they could save money and infuse youth is that of the closer spot. Brad Hand is set to enter his second season as closer in 2020, but if he struggles could the team move in another direction, possibly to that of a new closer in 2021 for the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

Observations on the Cleveland Indians 2020 Spring Training 2.0 Roster Pool

Sunday the Indians released their 55-player roster pool as they get set for their second spring training in 2020, and there are a few interesting players on the roster, and some interesting decisions that went into deciding who made each roster, the player pool in Cleveland and the second roster that will train in Eastlake.

Matt Loede

When Will the Cleveland Indians 2020 Regular Season Schedule be Released?

We already know who the Indians will play in their shortened 60-game slate of 2020, but some fans are getting a bit restless when it comes to wanting to know when the games are actually going to get played. Television as well as the ongoing covid-19 pandemic seems to have slowed down the release of the 2020 slate, and when it's actually going to come out is anyone's guess.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Cleveland Indians’ 2020 Player Pool

Sunday the Indians announced their roster pool to start their upcoming spring training 2.0 at the end of the week at Progressive Field as well as at Classic Park in Eastlake. Here's a quick look at the 55 players and what they will bring to the table for the hopeful Tribe as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2019.

Casey Drottar

Some Indians Questions About the Team as "Spring Training 2.0" Closes In

Baseball is back, and with that the Indians and other teams around the league are starting to get ready for the sprint of a 60-game season. Today we look at some pressing questions about the franchise as well as what to expect when "spring training 2.0" opens next week and exactly how the team is going to look when the season starts at the end of July.

Mark Warmuth

What to Make of the Cleveland Indians Outfield in 2020

With spring training "2.0" around the corner for the Cleveland Indians, one thing that has clearly not been settled yet is what the team's outfield is going to look like come opening day in late July. With likely one spot nailed down to Oscar Mercado, that leaves two open, and a lot of options for the coaching staff and manager Terry Francona.

Zach Shafron

San Francisco Giants Come Up with Wild Cardboard Cutout Promotion at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants have announced one of the most head scratching promotions for 2020, a season set to start at the end July. The promotion will see fans who are season ticket holders send in pictures of themselves and cardboard cutouts will be placed in the stands by where those fans would normally sit. Non-season ticket holders can also get in on the action for the low price of just $99.

Matt Loede