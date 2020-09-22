The final week of the regular season is upon us, and the Cleveland Indians will play their final seven games of the shortened 60-game slate at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The big news from last week is that the Indians were finally able to snap their eight-game losing streak, as they beat up their favorite rivals in the Detroit Tigers, taking three of four over the weekend.

Today we take a look at what nationally many think of the Indians, and give you where they line up in various sites' power rankings.

CBS Sports - 10th

Here's what CBS had to say about the Tribe:

The eight-game losing streak is over. They've now taken three of four, but it was against the Tigers. Keep en eye on this coming four-gamer against the White Sox to see if we can get a handle on this team heading toward the playoffs.

ESPN - 10th

This week ESPN took their commentary to say who they would choose as each team's MVP, with Shane Bieber getting the call for the Indians.

Shane Bieber is a lock for the AL Cy Young and might even rate as the MVP favorite. He's 8-1 with a 1.74 ERA and an incredible 112 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings. Cleveland can't hit, but it will be fun to see if Bieber and his rotation mates can carry the Indians to their first World Series title since 1948.

MLB.com - 10th

Bleacher Report - 10th

Here's what they had to say about the Indians:

With a win and a Mariners loss Sunday, the Indians' magic number stands at two entering play Monday as they look to become the third AL Central team to punch their ticket. If things stretch that far, they have the luxury of closing out the season with three games at home against the Pirates. Jose Ramirez (11-for-26, 4 HR, 10 RBI) had a huge week at the plate, and he's hitting his stride at the perfect time.

San Diego Union-Tribune - 10th

The paper/site covering the Padres kept it short and sweet when chatting about the Tribe:

Hindsight’s 20-20: The Indians are 8-10 since trading away Mike Clevinger.

