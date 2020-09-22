Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various "Power Rankings" Across the Web

Matt Loede

The final week of the regular season is upon us, and the Cleveland Indians will play their final seven games of the shortened 60-game slate at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The big news from last week is that the Indians were finally able to snap their eight-game losing streak, as they beat up their favorite rivals in the Detroit Tigers, taking three of four over the weekend.

Today we take a look at what nationally many think of the Indians, and give you where they line up in various sites' power rankings.

CBS Sports - 10th

Here's what CBS had to say about the Tribe:

The eight-game losing streak is over. They've now taken three of four, but it was against the Tigers. Keep en eye on this coming four-gamer against the White Sox to see if we can get a handle on this team heading toward the playoffs.

ESPN - 10th

This week ESPN took their commentary to say who they would choose as each team's MVP, with Shane Bieber getting the call for the Indians.

Shane Bieber is a lock for the AL Cy Young and might even rate as the MVP favorite. He's 8-1 with a 1.74 ERA and an incredible 112 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings. Cleveland can't hit, but it will be fun to see if Bieber and his rotation mates can carry the Indians to their first World Series title since 1948.

MLB.com - 10th 

Bleacher Report - 10th 

Here's what they had to say about the Indians:

With a win and a Mariners loss Sunday, the Indians' magic number stands at two entering play Monday as they look to become the third AL Central team to punch their ticket. If things stretch that far, they have the luxury of closing out the season with three games at home against the Pirates. Jose Ramirez (11-for-26, 4 HR, 10 RBI) had a huge week at the plate, and he's hitting his stride at the perfect time.

San Diego Union-Tribune - 10th

The paper/site covering the Padres kept it short and sweet when chatting about the Tribe: 

Hindsight’s 20-20: The Indians are 8-10 since trading away Mike Clevinger.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Spend the Final Week of the Regular Season Setting Up Their Playoff Roster?

With seven games remaining in the regular season the Indians still have plenty to do, with first setting up their pitching rotation for the playoffs, as well as knowing what players will be part of the playoff roster.

Mark Warmuth

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Indians power hitter Franmil Reyes hasn't been hitting those long homers that he's been known for in his time in Cleveland, and the Tribe could really use him to get back to the form from earlier this season, and hopefully with the team getting set for the playoffs he can find that power once again.

Casey Drottar

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

The Indians final homestand begins on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they will play seven games, the first four against the Chicago White Sox. Check out what the pitching matchups look like as of now for the four-game set which kicks off at 6:10pm on Monday night.

Matt Loede

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #53 Observations: Carrasco's Strong Afternoon Leads Indians to 7-4 Win Over Tigers

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco went seven strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers with four RBI as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park by a final of 7-4. The win ends the season series with the Tribe winning seven of 10 matchups with the Tigers.

Matt Loede

Twins Slugger Josh Donaldson on the Umpires - "They Just Don't Care"

Minnesota Twins slugger Josh Donaldson was tossed from Saturday's game after a home run in which he had words with home plate ump Dan Bellino, who had called a check swing strike on Donaldson the pitch before. Donaldson said that umpires in the Majors just "don't care" and that they have "no accountability."

Matt Loede

Trevor Bauer Goes Savage on Houston Astros, Then Gets Owned by Chicago's Tim Anderson

Saturday night Trevor Bauer was the losing pitcher in a 5-0 setback to the Chicago White Sox, but prior to the game went after the Astros, a team he's had a long running rivalry with. It started with a pair of "trash can" cleats, followed by a shirt after the game. Then there was the White Sox Tim Anderson, who returned the favor back to Bauer hitting a homer and telling the Reds broadcast team to tell Bauer to post that video on his website.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Suffering from Tightness in Bicep, Astros Verlander Done Till 2022

It wasn't a good day to be a high profile pitcher in Major League Baseball, as fomer Indian and now San Diego Padre hurler Mike Clevinger was pulled from his start with the Padres due to "tightness" in his bicep in his throwing arm. Even more serious is Justin Verlander, who is now done till 2022 after it was announced he will have Tommy John surgery.

Matt Loede