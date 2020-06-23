Cleveland Baseball Insider
How Will a 60-Game Schedule Line Up for the Indians in 2020?

Matt Loede

Now that it sounds like we are finally going to get a baseball season, the big question is – how will the schedule play out for a 60-game season?

The Cleveland Indians schedule will look pretty familiar if you read into reports from baseball insiders like Jason Stark or Ken Rosenthal.

When it was first reported that the season would be 66 games, Stark reported that the schedule would look as follows:

*12 games each vs 4 division opponents *3 games each vs 4 interleague opponents *6 games (home and home) vs interleague rival.

Now that it’s going to be 60 games, if the proposed schedule above holds true, the likely exclusion would eliminating the six games against the interleague rival.

So here is how the schedule would play out for the Tribe as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2019.

12 Games each against the four AL Central teams – six at home, six on the road:

6 at home against Detroit Tigers

6 on the road against Detroit Tigers

6 at home against Kanas City Royals

6 on the road against Kansas City Royals

6 at home against Chicago White Sox

6 on the road against Chicago White Sox

6 at home against Minnesota Twins

6 on the road against Minnesota Twins

The Indians were slated to take on the National League West in 2020, so here are the 12 games against those teams.

3 at home against San Francisco Giants

3 at home against Arizona Diamondbacks

3 on the road against Los Angeles Dodgers

3 on the road against San Diego Padres

That would be a 60-game season, assuming that Major League Baseball keeps with how it was going to move forward when the first 66-game slate was proposed to the players, who then rejected it.

It is unlikely that baseball would stay too much away from the earlier proposed schedule, the question now is simply figuring out when the Tribe would play those games in what order.

