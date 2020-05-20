How Will the DH Be Handled in the National League - Will They Rotate Like Most AL Clubs?
Matt Loede
One rule change that seems destined to be approved by the owners and the union in Major League Baseball is that of a "universal DH."
It will be quite a change for the National League, and one that could give some opportunity to players who otherwise would sit the bench.
Today's video talks about how the National League is going to react to the rule, and how many American League clubs will rotate their DH as the season goes along.