Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

Jose Ramirez had one of the biggest months in club history in September, doing enough to put him in the race for the American League Most Valuable Player award.

While that honor is still yet to be determined, for now he'll have to settle for the honor of AL Player of the Month for September.

The league bestowed Ramirez with the honor on Monday, this after Ramirez hit an amazing .366 with 19 extra base hits as well as 24 runs batted in.

Ramirez earned the honor once before, winning the award back in July of 2018.

Maybe the most memorable moment for Ramirez in his amazing month came a week ago Tuesday when he hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox to lift them to a 5-3 win and a playoff spot.





Ramirez also came through two nights after he hit the game-winning homer, beating the Sox again with a two-run double in the 7th inning in a game the Indians would go on to win 5-4.

In the final month of the season Ramirez hit 10 homers. He put up 11 extra base hits to end the season, with seven doubles and four homers.

The historic month could lead to Ramirez winning the MVP, and if nothing else the team is hopeful that he can keep it up for the postseason run starting Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

