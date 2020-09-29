Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez had one of the biggest months in club history in September, doing enough to put him in the race for the American League Most Valuable Player award.

While that honor is still yet to be determined, for now he'll have to settle for the honor of AL Player of the Month for September. 

The league bestowed Ramirez with the honor on Monday, this after Ramirez hit an amazing .366 with 19 extra base hits as well as 24 runs batted in. 

Ramirez earned the honor once before, winning the award back in July of 2018.

Yankees Making a Change at Catcher for Game One of the Wild Card Round Against the Indians 

Maybe the most memorable moment for Ramirez in his amazing month came a week ago Tuesday when he hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox to lift them to a 5-3 win and a playoff spot.

Ramirez also came through two nights after he hit the game-winning homer, beating the Sox again with a two-run double in the 7th inning in a game the Indians would go on to win 5-4.  

In the final month of the season Ramirez hit 10 homers. He put up 11 extra base hits to end the season, with seven doubles and four homers. 

The historic month could lead to Ramirez winning the MVP, and if nothing else the team is hopeful that he can keep it up for the postseason run starting Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

BabooMr2

Yankees Making a Change Behind the Plate for Game One of the Wild Card Series Against Indians

The Yankees are making a big shift prior to game one of the wild card round against the Indians Tuesday night, as the team is going with Kyle Higashioka in favor of two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez. The move was reportedly pushed by Yankees game one starter Gerrit Cole.

Matt Loede

The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 postseason, as the two will play for in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The last time they went at it in the 2017 ALDS the Yankees pulled out a 3-2 series win after being down 2-0 in the series, but this is a different year, and the Indians hope a different script.

Zach Shafron

The Yankees Road Numbers Are Not Nearly as Intimidating as at Home, a Big Plus for the Indians

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off for the right to head to San Diego and play in the ALDS starting in a week. If you look 'inside the numbers' at what the Yankees have done at home and on the road, it might surprise you how much better they have been in Yankees Stadium in 2020, and how much it can favor the Indians when they take the field Tuesday night.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

The Indians and Yankees will go to battle in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and as expected the two teams will play in the prime time spotlight for all three games of the series.

Matt Loede

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians looked as if they would be heading on the road when they trailed the Pirates 6-2 on Sunday in the 6th inning. The Tribe though rallied with Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana having big hits, and they now are the four-seed in the AL and will play host to the Yankees in the wild card round starting Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

The Indians are in the postseason, but where they will play and against who is still up in the air. Sunday prior to the final game of the regular season the team announced their three pitchers for the AL wild card series, starting with the pitcher who is likely to be the AL Cy Young award winner - Shane Bieber.

Matt Loede