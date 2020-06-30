Indians a Healthy Squad as They Get Ready to Report for Spring Training 2.0

It’s hard to believe that in just a matter of days the sound of batted balls and players running drills will take center stage at Progressive Field, as the Indians report for a shortened 60-game season.

To get to this point there was fighting between the players association and owners, back and forth with each side trying to get what they want, but in the end it’s the best that everyone could come up with, as all 30 teams are working to get their players in within 48 hours to go through testing of the covid-19 virus.

For the Indians, there has been good news on the health front, that being that all the players on their current 55-man roster, released Sunday, are healthy and ready to go.

Monday team president Chris Antonetti said that it’s been a process to get all the bodies needed to come to Cleveland to start workouts, but the bigger key is that everyone is coming in close to 100 percent from a health perspective.

“At this point we’re working to still get everyone here,” Antonetti said.

“Our expectation at this point is that everyone will be able to report as scheduled and proceed from there. As I mentioned, we’re in the process of working through testing, and that started on Friday, and now we’re in the process of getting back those results.

“To date, there have not been any positive tests on any of the testing we’ve received so far. There is so much excitement and enthusiasm to get back to baseball that guys literally can’t wait to get here.”

Health and maintaining it is going to be one of the keys if the Indians are going to challenge in the American League, and having ace Mike Clevinger back from a knee injury and surgery suffered early in camp is one of the big reasons the Indians are feeling good about this team.

Another key is getting outfielder Tyler Naquin back, just months after he tore his ACL. The outfielder is reportedly ready to go as well, and with the outfield position up in the air having Naquin back and ready is another key to hopeful success for the Tribe.

Monday Antonetti reminded everyone that the team as well as everyone at the ballpark has to be careful and play it safe when it comes to taking chances with the covid-19 virus.

“There have not been any changes to protocols; the vast majority of the guidelines is to slow down the spread of the virus within our facilities,” Antonetti said.

“They are portions of the protocols that due talk about the behavior away from the ballpark, but that’s a small percentage of the protocols once they get to the ballpark.

“It’s a great reminder that if we let is guard down, the virus has a chance to take hold and spread through our group.”

Antonetti said Friday that there were some isolated cases of positive tests within the franchise, but that those that tested positive were doing well, and it was not a major concern of the pandemic spreading within the team.

Having health on the side of the Indians as the 2020 season closes in could be a key to their success, and while they have yet to report for spring training 2.0, it sounds like things are off to a good start for the AL Central contenders.