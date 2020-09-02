Indians Ace Shane Bieber Takes Home AL Pitcher of the Month Award

No pitcher in baseball has had the type of start in 2020 like Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.

Leading the American League in six categories, Bieber on Wednesday was given the award of American League pitcher of the month for August.

How good has Bieber been?

The numbers are downright staggering - 6-0 in eight starts with a 1.20 ERA. 52.2 innings pitched (AL high) with 84 strikeouts (AL high).

In six August starts Bieber had five outings of 10 strikeouts or more. He has has punched out eight or more batters in all eight starts thus far in 2020.

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

Even one of the newest Indians has been admiring what Bieber has done from afar this 2020 season.

"He is the best pitcher in baseball right this second," new Indians reliever Cal Quantrill said on Tuesday of Bieber.

In his last start, which went for a no-decision against the Royals, Bieber went six innings, striking out nine and allowing just one hit in a game the Indians eventually lost 2-1.

There's no doubt at the moment that Bieber has to be the favorite to take home the American League Cy Young award winner.

It would be quite the feat coming off winning the MVP of the All-Star game back in Cleveland last July.

