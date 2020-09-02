Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Takes Home AL Pitcher of the Month Award

Matt Loede

No pitcher in baseball has had the type of start in 2020 like Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.

Leading the American League in six categories, Bieber on Wednesday was given the award of American League pitcher of the month for August.

How good has Bieber been?

The numbers are downright staggering - 6-0 in eight starts with a 1.20 ERA. 52.2 innings pitched (AL high) with 84 strikeouts (AL high). 

In six August starts Bieber had five outings of 10 strikeouts or more. He has has punched out eight or more batters in all eight starts thus far in 2020.

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

Even one of the newest Indians has been admiring what Bieber has done from afar this 2020 season.

"He is the best pitcher in baseball right this second," new Indians reliever Cal Quantrill said on Tuesday of Bieber.

In his last start, which went for a no-decision against the Royals, Bieber went six innings, striking out nine and allowing just one hit in a game the Indians eventually lost 2-1.

There's no doubt at the moment that Bieber has to be the favorite to take home the American League Cy Young award winner.

It would be quite the feat coming off winning the MVP of the All-Star game back in Cleveland last July. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Tribute Thanking the Cleveland Indians

The Indians Monday traded away number two starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres, but it wasn't easy letting him go. Tuesday "Sunshine" put out an emotional tribute thanking members of the Indians staff, teammates, the front office and fans. While he's not with the team anymore, Clevinger's impact will be felt for a long time to come with the players the Indians got back.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

So the Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Monday saw again the Indians take a solid piece of talent from their pitching staff who is an established number two in the rotation, and trade him away for six players that most know next to nothing about. Mike Clevinger to the Padres again showed how the Indians do business, and why fans get upset about it. Even if a few of the six players acquired Monday pan out, what's to say the Indians won't just deal them in a few years as well?

Zach Shafron

by

Indiansfanforever

How Do All the New Padres Fit Into the Indians Future?

The Indians and Padres mega deal from Monday is going to have a long standing effect on each franchise. For the Indians they have six new players on their rosters that they can use to build a future with, and for San Diego they got a solid pitcher in Mike Clevinger along with outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later. From the Indians perspective, how do these six players fit in their overall game plan for the future?

Mark Warmuth

by

xbizo

Game #34 Observations: Plesac and the Offense Pounds the Royals in Indians 10-1 Win

Zach Plesac went six solid innings in his return to the mound for the Tribe, and the offense finally got in gear against Royals starter Matt Harvey, as the Indians beat up the Royals 10-1 in Kansas City Tuesday night. The win puts them back on top of the division tied with the Chicago White Sox with the Twins now 1.5 games back of each team.

Matt Loede

Domingo Santana Was Always Facing an Uphill Battle with the Indians

When the Indians inked free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, there was no doubt that he was facing challenges to get playing time. He didn't get much, more so after the season was pushed back and then he struggled out of the gate, and Monday when the team needed to make a roster move, the team decided they had seen enough, designating him for assignment.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Plesac Making His Return to the Indians Rotation Tuesday, Taking Clevinger's Spot

The Indians had a busy Monday as the MLB Trade Deadline hit, as the team moved starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres along with Greg Allen and a player to be named later for six players. With Clevinger gone the team needed a starter for Tuesday, and the club announced Monday they will give that spot in the rotation to Zach Plesac, who along with Clevinger was sent to the team's alternate training site after they violated team rules in Chicago.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Bieber Solid as Usual, But Offense Struggles Again in 2-1 Loss to Royals

The Indians got another excellent start from pitcher Shane Bieber on Monday night, as he went six innings striking out nine, but the Royals rallied for two in the eighth against the Tribe pen as they beat Cleveland 2-1 for the Indians second straight loss. The setback drops them to 21-14 and a game back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

A Breakdown of the Massive 8-Player Trade of Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego

The Indians pulled the trigger with the San Diego Padres on Monday, as the team dealt pitcher Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later to the Padres for six players - including outfield prospect Josh Naylor, pitcher Cal Quintrill and catcher Austin Hedges, all who may end up on the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

by

Cnorman2

Indians Designate OF Domingo Santana; Naylor to Play LF for the Rest of 2020

The Indians had a busy Monday with a trade with the Padres involving pitcher Mike Clevinger, and they also had to make a roster move to make room for one of their new players, outfielder Josh Naylor. The team in return has designated outfielder Domingo Santana for assignment. He hit just .157 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Will Deal Mike Clevinger Prior to Monday's Deadline

The Indians are still talking with a number of teams about moving starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that there's no doubt that the Indians will move Clevinger prior to Monday's 4pm MLB trade deadline. The question now is what will the Indians get in return, and will it be enough to make a run at the AL Central title and a possible World Series birth.

Matt Loede

by

Blancagia2020