Indians Agree on a One-Year Deal with Second Basemen César Hernández

Matt Loede

The Indians filled what many considered their biggest void on Monday, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Tribe has inked a new second basemen.

Passan tweeted out that the Tribe has come to terms on a one-year deal with 29-year-old Cesar Hernandez, who played the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hernandez was released by the Phillies back on December 2. The team released fellow veteran Maikel Franco the same day, as both were eligible for salary arbitration.

The new Indian was projected to make over $11 million in salary arbitration. Passan reports the deal with the Indians is a one-year pact for $6.25 million.

Last season with the Phillies Hernandez hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 runs batted in appearing in 161 games with a .741 OPS.

In his seven seasons with the Phillies Hernandez had a career average of .277, hitting 46 homers with 256 runs batted in with 80 stolen bases.

The last two seasons with the Phillies Hernandez each year had a fielding percentage of .981. He was inked by the Phillies when he was just 16 years old out of Venezuela.

He eventually became Chase Utley’s successor at second base during the 2015 season.

The move marks the official end of the tenure with the Indians of Jason Kipnis, who was with the Tribe for the past nine seasons.

Kipnis played in 121 games for the Indians in 2019, hitting .245 with 17 homers and 65 runs batted in. He became a free agent after the team declined to pick up his team option for 2020 worth $16.5 million.

joedean
Good move. Now sign an OF like Dickerson or Castellanos.

There Are Still Plenty of Reasons Not to Trade Francisco Lindor

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians were in the news this week, but not for anything the front office would be happy about. Mostly, the news involved what to do with their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

The Indians Trading Mike Clevinger? It Would Make Absolutely No Sense

Casey Drottar

I understand why the Cleveland Indians are considering a trade of star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Mike Clevinger, though? Shopping him is something I wouldn’t even remotely get.

Dodgers Still Seem to Be the Front-Runner for Indians Lindor, Could They Also Be Eying Clevinger?

Matt Loede

The rumors of the Los Angeles Dodgers being the number one team on the heels of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor have appeared to have quieted down, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers are any less interested in still acquiring Lindor.

While We Wait, Visions of a 3-Team Francisco Lindor Trade Dance In Our Heads

T.J. Zuppe

What if multiple teams contain pieces Cleveland likes, but no single club has all of them to warrant giving up the final two years of Francisco Lindor team control? What if the Indians added a third team to the mix?

The Indians Are Not Doing Much to Dispel the Notion the Corey Kluber Trade was a Salary Dump

Casey Drottar

It wasn’t just a salary dump, right?By “it,” I mean the Cleveland Indians’ trade of starting pitcher Corey Kluber.

New Indians OF DeShields Ready to Make an Impact "I think I Will Fit in Perfectly

Matt Loede

New Cleveland Indians center fielder Delino DeShields didn't see the deal from the Rangers to the Indians coming, but now that he's in Cleveland, he's ready to be a part of a successful roster in 2020.

Exposing the Flaws in the Indians’ Proposal Deadline for Francisco Lindor

Casey Drottar

It’s officially zero hour for the Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor when it comes to reports that the team is ready to trade the four time All-Star shortstop.

Reports Indicate Indians Appear Closer to Moving Francisco Lindor; Taking "Final Offers" for SS

Matt Loede

The Francisco Lindor era in Cleveland may be coming to an end as reports indicate the Indians are taking 'final offers' for the All-Star shortstop.

Terry Francona on the Kluber Trade, Chatting with Lindor and What He Wants for Christmas

Matt Loede

Indians manager Terry Francona has had a busy couple of days following the trade of former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, and he's already looking ahead to the second half of the offseason.

The Reds Have What it Takes for a Trade of Indians SS Lindor

Alex Hooper

The Cincinnati Reds have the prospect talent that the Cleveland Indians would need to facilitate a Francisco Lindor trade. It is not a perfect fit, but it is sensible, which is what the Indians need to stir up the market.