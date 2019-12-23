Indians Agree on a One-Year Deal with Second Basemen César Hernández

The Indians filled what many considered their biggest void on Monday, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Tribe has inked a new second basemen.

Passan tweeted out that the Tribe has come to terms on a one-year deal with 29-year-old Cesar Hernandez, who played the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hernandez was released by the Phillies back on December 2. The team released fellow veteran Maikel Franco the same day, as both were eligible for salary arbitration.

The new Indian was projected to make over $11 million in salary arbitration. Passan reports the deal with the Indians is a one-year pact for $6.25 million.

Last season with the Phillies Hernandez hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 runs batted in appearing in 161 games with a .741 OPS.

In his seven seasons with the Phillies Hernandez had a career average of .277, hitting 46 homers with 256 runs batted in with 80 stolen bases.

The last two seasons with the Phillies Hernandez each year had a fielding percentage of .981. He was inked by the Phillies when he was just 16 years old out of Venezuela.

He eventually became Chase Utley’s successor at second base during the 2015 season.

The move marks the official end of the tenure with the Indians of Jason Kipnis, who was with the Tribe for the past nine seasons.

Kipnis played in 121 games for the Indians in 2019, hitting .245 with 17 homers and 65 runs batted in. He became a free agent after the team declined to pick up his team option for 2020 worth $16.5 million.