Major League Baseball announced Sunday that the Indians will take on the Los Angeles Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

The game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 and serve as a home game for the Tribe.

“We're very excited to be selected for what has become a highlight of MLB’s unique lineup of annual showcase games,” Tribe president of baseball ops Chris Antonetti said.

“The future of baseball will be determined by the next generation of players and fans, so to have the opportunity to engage these young athletes to celebrate and continue to grow this great game will have a powerful and lasting impact on our organization and especially our players.

"It’s a young baseball player’s dream to play on the Little League World Series stage in Williamsport and only a select few get the opportunity. We look forward to bringing our Major League team to participate next August and fulfill some of those young baseball dreams we had when we were just getting started in this game.”

Major Leaguers on the Angels and Indians will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day before taking the field that evening.

MLB and the MLBPA launched the Little League Classic at the renovated Historic Bowman Field in August 2017. Next year's classic will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7:00 p.m. (ET), and also will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App and ESPN Deportes.

The Pirates hosted the Cardinals for the inaugural Little League Classic, the Phillies played the Mets in 2018 and the Pirates and Cubs met for last year's game.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 installment featuring the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox was canceled.