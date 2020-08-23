Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians and Angels to Meet in 2021 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that the Indians will take on the Los Angeles Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

The game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 and serve as a home game for the Tribe.

“We're very excited to be selected for what has become a highlight of MLB’s unique lineup of annual showcase games,” Tribe president of baseball ops Chris Antonetti said.

“The future of baseball will be determined by the next generation of players and fans, so to have the opportunity to engage these young athletes to celebrate and continue to grow this great game will have a powerful and lasting impact on our organization and especially our players. 

"It’s a young baseball player’s dream to play on the Little League World Series stage in Williamsport and only a select few get the opportunity. We look forward to bringing our Major League team to participate next August and fulfill some of those young baseball dreams we had when we were just getting started in this game.”

Major Leaguers on the Angels and Indians will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day before taking the field that evening.

MLB and the MLBPA launched the Little League Classic at the renovated Historic Bowman Field in August 2017. Next year's classic will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7:00 p.m. (ET), and also will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App and ESPN Deportes.

The Pirates hosted the Cardinals for the inaugural Little League Classic, the Phillies played the Mets in 2018 and the Pirates and Cubs met for last year's game. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 installment featuring the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox was canceled.

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

Indiansfanforever

McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

After his outing on Saturday in which he struck out 10 Tigers and earned a win, the Indians Sunday announced that rookie Triston McKenzie will get another start for the team at the MLB level, likely Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the NL Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Indians ninth over prospect pitcher Triston McKenzie got his MLB career off to a great start on Saturday night at Progressive Field, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in the Tribe's 6-1 win. It looks like the Indians yet again have another stud in their system, and McKenzie sure looked like a player ready to be a starter in the team's rotation.

Zach Shafron

Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

T.J. Zuppe

Indiansfanforever

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

While it seems like a long shot, a report from MLB Radio on Friday from Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated that the Indians were in the market to trade their two pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back. Those two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, remain in Lake County for now at the team's alternate site. Many think that dealing not just one but two players is going to be next to impossible this trade deadline.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Game #26 Observations: A Pair of Indians Streaks Come to an End

The Cleveland Indians were going for 21 on Friday night. They busted.

T.J. Zuppe

Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today undergoing a procedure that will keep him away from the team this evening. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that the manager likely won't be with the team over the weekend.

Matt Loede

Game #25 Observations: Little Offense Needed as Shane Bieber Seals Another Indians Win

Shane Bieber again dominated while the Indians won their 6th straight, topping the Pirates for a sweep at PNC Park with a 2-0 win. The team will return home for the Tigers on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

BIGV

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar