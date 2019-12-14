It was last year at the MLB Winter Meetings when the San Diego Padres dipped their toes in the water when it came to the availability of Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber.

The Padres in 2019 might want to finally jump in the pool for the righty two-time Cy Young award winner.

Jon Heyman tweeted out early Saturday that the Indians and Padres, again, have spoken about a potential deal for Kluber, who it seems the Indians might be inclined to deal with a hefty salary coming his way in 2020.

It doesn't sound like anything is close to happening, as Heyman pointed out in the tweet that Kluber will have to prove that he's healthy during the spring for a deal to take place.

Last season injuries put Kluber on the shelf for most of the season, as he pitched in just seven games, going 2-3 with an ERA of 5.80.

The Los Angeles Angels, who also are looking at pitching, reportedly spoke to the Indians about Kluber at some point in San Diego during the recent MLB Winter Meetings.

It would not be a shock for both San Diego and the Angels to talk to the Indians throughout the remainder of the winter and spring about Kluber, looking to add to a pitching staff that both need starters.

The Indians just dealt with the Padres during the season in 2018 when they dealt for closer Brand Hand and relief arm Adam Cimber.