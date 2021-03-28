Indians and Pitcher Shane Bieber May Not Get an Extension Done Till Next Offseason

The tone of the chatter around getting Indians ace Shane Bieber a new extension seems to have died down over the last few weeks.

The Indians would love to have gotten something done over the past 1-2 months, but with the amount of time left before Bieber's current deal expires, there's not a massive sense of urgency to have a signature for the pitcher on a new extension.

Bieber and the Tribe have spoken about an extension to keep him in Cleveland for a few more years to come, but the sides haven't been able to get a deal done.

The AL Cy Young award winner says that it might take going into the offseason to work out a new deal.

“I haven’t really gotten into very many talks, at least in-depth. With Opening Day coming up right here, right in front of us, I think that’ll be what it is until maybe next offseason," Bieber said.

The Indians do have time to get Bieber locked up for a new deal, as he won’t reach arbitration eligibility until next offseason, and he is under team control through the 2024 season.

Last season Bieber dominated, leading the American League in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

He had a league-best 1.63 ERA, eight wins and 221 strikeouts taking home the Cy Young in outings we won't soon forget.