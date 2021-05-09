Indians And Reds Postponed Due to Rain, Makeup on August 9th in Cleveland

Sunday's finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field has been postponed due to rain and a forecast that called for steady rain all day in Northeast Ohio.

The Reds no-hit the Tribe Friday evening, but the Indians rallied to dominate the Reds on Saturday at Progressive Field, taking home a 9-2 win.

The makeup for the Mother Nature affair will take place on August 9th at Progressive Field.

The weather should clear up enough for the Indians to continue the final two games of their homestand with the Chicago Cubs starting at 6:10pm on Tuesday evening.

The two teams will then play a day game on Wednesday at 1:10pm before the Tribe packs their bags to head out west to start a series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday evening.