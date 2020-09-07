Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians and Royals Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Set at Progressive Field

Matt Loede

It will be a busy next four days at Progressive Field as the Indians look towards the stretch run of the shortened 2020 season.

The team will play host to the 14-27 Kansas City Royals, a team very much looking towards the future and already making golf plans for the offseason.

The Tribe enters play Monday a half game back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central, 1.5 ahead of the third place Minnesota Twins.

Here are the pitching matchups for the very important four games between the two teams beginning at 6:10pm.

Monday, September 7th 6:10pm

Royals - RHP Brad Keller (3-1, 1.93) Indians - RHP Zach Plesac (2-1, 1.33) 

Tuesday, September 8th 6:10pm 

Royals - RHP Jakob Junis (0-1, 4.32) Indians - Triston McKenzie (2-0, 1.69) 

Wednesday, September 9th 6:10pm 

Royals - LHP Danny Duffy (2-3, 4.83) Indians - RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.43) 

Thursday, September 10th 6:10pm 

Royals - RHP Brady Singer (1-4, 5.58) Indians - RHP Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72)

Figuring Out the Wild Playoff Race in the American League

As play starts in Major League Baseball on Monday, the Indians have 20 games left as they trail the White Sox by half a game for the division lead. There's plenty to sort out when it comes to the playoffs in the American League, so let's take a look at who still has a shot to make an impact in the AL with three weeks left.

Mark Warmuth

Bieber Ties Feller, K'ing Eight in Nine Straight

Shane Bieber is the best pitcher in baseball. Shane Bieber is dominant. But, Shane Bieber is not working very far into games.

Alex Hooper

Game #39 Observations: Hernandez's 9th Inning Single Sends Indians to 4-3 Win Over Brewers

Oscar Mercado's leadoff double and Cesar Hernandez's single, both off Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, was enough in the 9th inning to push across a run as the Indians rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3 at Progressive Field. The win puts the team back to nine games over .500 at 24-15 on the season, 10-8 at home.

Matt Loede

A Walk? Right Now, Tyler Naquin Would Rather Drive

Tyler Naquin’s career arc features enough ups and downs to make Cedar Point jealous. But what is causing this latest upward trend? Is it sustainable? Or are there more twists and turns ahead?

T.J. Zuppe

The Browns Are Going to Be Allowed 6,000 Fans to Attend Games, What About the Indians?

Saturday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are going to be allowed 6,000 fans each for their first two home games. DeWine didn't mention anything about the Indians, and it looks like there's not going to be a chance for fans to take in a game at Progressive Field for at least the regular season.

Matt Loede

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Jake Bauers currently sits in Lake County playing for the Indians alternate (minor) league team. Not much has been said about Bauers as of late, a far cry from last season when he was playing close to daily in the Tribe's outfield. Can Bauers do enough to make the Tribe believe in him again? Or is he destined to be a swing and a miss for the franchise?

Casey Drottar

Where Do the Indians Stand in the Latest SI MLB Power Rankings?

The Indians have been on a roll lately, having won 6 of 9 and 13 of 18 despite the loss on Friday night. The baseball experts at Sports Illustrated have taken notice, and this week the team has taken a solid jump in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings.

Matt Loede

Francona Still Sidelined But Feeling Better, Perez's Shoulder Improving

Indians manager Terry Francona is still sidelined from managing the Indians after a procedure two weeks ago at the Cleveland Clinic. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that Francona is improving but he is still not ready to return to the team. Antonetti also said catcher Roberto Perez's shoulder is suffering from fatigue and the injury is not considered serious.

Matt Loede

Indians Bullpen Lets Down in Carrasco's Return to Form

Carlos Carrasco looked more like himself for the Cleveland Indians on Friday, and while the offense did nothing to help him, neither did the bullpen.

Alex Hooper

Watch Phillies OF Bryce Harper Pull Off an Excellent Trick Play against the Nats

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper is known for hitting tape measure homers, but Thursday night in a game against the Washington Nationals, he showed his smarts in the outfield, making a heads up play against the Nats Luis Garcia who thought his single to right was just an average play. Harper made a not so average read to nab Garcia at first.

Matt Loede