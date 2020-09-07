Indians and Royals Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Set at Progressive Field

It will be a busy next four days at Progressive Field as the Indians look towards the stretch run of the shortened 2020 season.

The team will play host to the 14-27 Kansas City Royals, a team very much looking towards the future and already making golf plans for the offseason.

The Tribe enters play Monday a half game back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central, 1.5 ahead of the third place Minnesota Twins.

Here are the pitching matchups for the very important four games between the two teams beginning at 6:10pm.

Monday, September 7th 6:10pm

Royals - RHP Brad Keller (3-1, 1.93) Indians - RHP Zach Plesac (2-1, 1.33)

Tuesday, September 8th 6:10pm

Royals - RHP Jakob Junis (0-1, 4.32) Indians - Triston McKenzie (2-0, 1.69)

Wednesday, September 9th 6:10pm

Royals - LHP Danny Duffy (2-3, 4.83) Indians - RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.43)

Thursday, September 10th 6:10pm

Royals - RHP Brady Singer (1-4, 5.58) Indians - RHP Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72)