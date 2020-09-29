Indians and Yankees Lineups for Game One of Their Wild Card Round

CLEVELAND - It's a beautiful night for baseball in downtown Cleveland, as the Indians will take on the New York Yankees in game one of their best-of-three wild card round.

The Indians will send triple crown winner Shane Bieber to the mound, and he'll go up against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Here is the Yankees lineup for game one against Bieber:

And the Tribe's starting nine against Cole:

The game time temp is expected to be about 60 degrees, and there's a 15 percent chance of rain in the forecast, but it's not expected to be much of a factor.

First pitch is set for 7:10pm, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.