Indians and Yankees Lineups for Game One of Their Wild Card Round

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - It's a beautiful night for baseball in downtown Cleveland, as the Indians will take on the New York Yankees in game one of their best-of-three wild card round.

The Indians will send triple crown winner Shane Bieber to the mound, and he'll go up against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. 

Here is the Yankees lineup for game one against Bieber:

And the Tribe's starting nine against Cole:

The game time temp is expected to be about 60 degrees, and there's a 15 percent chance of rain in the forecast, but it's not expected to be much of a factor.

First pitch is set for 7:10pm, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

USMC1313

Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Wild Card Opener Against Yankees

The Indians made a roster move for their big league club prior to their first wild card playoff game against the Yankees. The team moved pitcher Adam Plutko to the "taxi squad," while promoting outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who played in 20 games prior to being sent to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake.

Matt Loede

Expect the Unexpected: 5 of the Biggest Surprises From Indians Season

Before things begin for Cleveland Indians with a best-of-three first-round series against the New York Yankees, let’s visit a handful of unexpected parts of this season that even the most detailed premonitions missed.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

It was a huge month for Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez, as he was the Indians driving force on offense for the club as they made a final push for the postseason, earning the 4th seed in the postseason. Ramirez was honored on Monday as he was named the AL Player of the Month for the month of September.

Matt Loede

Yankees Making a Change Behind the Plate for Game One of the Wild Card Series Against Indians

The Yankees are making a big shift prior to game one of the wild card round against the Indians Tuesday night, as the team is going with Kyle Higashioka in favor of two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez. The move was reportedly pushed by Yankees game one starter Gerrit Cole.

Matt Loede

The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 postseason, as the two will play for in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The last time they went at it in the 2017 ALDS the Yankees pulled out a 3-2 series win after being down 2-0 in the series, but this is a different year, and the Indians hope a different script.

Zach Shafron

The Yankees Road Numbers Are Not Nearly as Intimidating as at Home, a Big Plus for the Indians

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off for the right to head to San Diego and play in the ALDS starting in a week. If you look 'inside the numbers' at what the Yankees have done at home and on the road, it might surprise you how much better they have been in Yankees Stadium in 2020, and how much it can favor the Indians when they take the field Tuesday night.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

The Indians and Yankees will go to battle in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and as expected the two teams will play in the prime time spotlight for all three games of the series.

Matt Loede

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper