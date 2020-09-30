Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

CLEVELAND - The Yankees and Indians will not be starting game two of their best-of-three wild card round on time, as the game is in delay mode due to "incoming rain" in the area.

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:50pm, but that could change depending on how long the rain lasts in the area.

The original start time of the first pitch was scheduled for 7:08pm on ESPN.

The scheduled starters for game two are Masahiro Tanaka going for the visiting Yankees, and Carlos Carrasco for the Indians.

If the Indians can rebound and win game two, a third game will take place at 7:08pm Thursday night.

The Indians have announced Zach Plesac as their game three starter, while the Yankees have yet to announce who would start game three if they need to play it for the right to a trip to the ALDS in San Diego.