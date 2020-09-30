Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - The Yankees and Indians will not be starting game two of their best-of-three wild card round on time, as the game is in delay mode due to "incoming rain" in the area.

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:50pm, but that could change depending on how long the rain lasts in the area.

The original start time of the first pitch was scheduled for 7:08pm on ESPN.

The scheduled starters for game two are Masahiro Tanaka going for the visiting Yankees, and Carlos Carrasco for the Indians.

If the Indians can rebound and win game two, a third game will take place at 7:08pm Thursday night.

The Indians have announced Zach Plesac as their game three starter, while the Yankees have yet to announce who would start game three if they need to play it for the right to a trip to the ALDS in San Diego.

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Picked a Bad Night to Turn Mortal in Blowout Loss to the Yankees

Shane Bieber was hit early and often by the Yankees Tuesday night, allowing seven runs in just 4.2 innings. The Indians offense was no match with Gerrit Cole throwing heat, striking out 13, and the result was a blowout win for the Yankees, who now that Bieber is out of the way, will look to knock the Indians out of the postseason Wednesday night.

Matt Loede

Josh Naylor a Lone Bright Spot in Indians Blowout Loss in Game One to Yankees

While just about all of the Tribe lineup was having their issues with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one player who was able to have success against him was left fielder Josh Naylor. The Indians youngster hit a pair of doubles, a single and a homer in the team's 12-3 setback. Naylor missed out on the cycle by one base, as a triple would have clinched one of the toughest tasks in all of baseball.

Matt Loede

Bieber Buried, Yankees Bats Dominate Wild Card Game One 12-3 Over Indians

The New York Yankees didn't need long to start dominating the Indians in game one of their wild card playoff series, scoring two runs in two batters, and then putting up 10 more over the last eight innings as they crushed Indians ace Shane Bieber and the Indians 12-3 at Progressive Field for a 1-0 series lead.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Lineups for Game One of Their Wild Card Round

The lineups are in for game one between the Yankees and Indians as they get ready for their wild card round at Progressive Field. Gerrit Cole will go for the Yankees against Indians ace Shane Bieber with a first pitch starting at 7:10pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Wild Card Opener Against Yankees

The Indians made a roster move for their big league club prior to their first wild card playoff game against the Yankees. The team moved pitcher Adam Plutko to the "taxi squad," while promoting outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who played in 20 games prior to being sent to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake.

Matt Loede

Expect the Unexpected: 5 of the Biggest Surprises From Indians Season

Before things begin for Cleveland Indians with a best-of-three first-round series against the New York Yankees, let’s visit a handful of unexpected parts of this season that even the most detailed premonitions missed.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

It was a huge month for Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez, as he was the Indians driving force on offense for the club as they made a final push for the postseason, earning the 4th seed in the postseason. Ramirez was honored on Monday as he was named the AL Player of the Month for the month of September.

Matt Loede

Yankees Making a Change Behind the Plate for Game One of the Wild Card Series Against Indians

The Yankees are making a big shift prior to game one of the wild card round against the Indians Tuesday night, as the team is going with Kyle Higashioka in favor of two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez. The move was reportedly pushed by Yankees game one starter Gerrit Cole.

Matt Loede

The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 postseason, as the two will play for in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The last time they went at it in the 2017 ALDS the Yankees pulled out a 3-2 series win after being down 2-0 in the series, but this is a different year, and the Indians hope a different script.

Zach Shafron