Indians Announce 2020 Broadcast Schedule; 57 Games Live on STO

The Indians announced their television broadcast slate today for the upcoming 2020 season, with 57 of the 60 games televised on SportsTime Ohio.

Fox will carry the games not on STO (July 30 @ MIN, Aug. 29 @ STL and Sept. 12 @ MIN) while FS1 will simulcast a game on August 11 against Chicago-NL. Channel 3 WKYC will simulcast SportsTime Ohio’s coverage on Opening Day and August 21.

Matt Underwood and Rick Manning will handle play-by-play and color duties, while Andre Knott will still man the sidelines.

Underwood and Manning will not travel with the team on the road, but will do the games from a television studio using the home team feed of the Indians opponent.

As far as radio goes, Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus will be back behind the mics for all 60 games on the Indians flagship home WTAM 1100.

WMMS 100.7 FM simulcasting the schedule in its entirety; all 60 games can be heard across the Indians Radio Network.