Indians Announce 2020 Broadcast Schedule; 57 Games Live on STO

Matt Loede

The Indians announced their television broadcast slate today for the upcoming 2020 season, with 57 of the 60 games televised on SportsTime Ohio.

Fox will carry the games not on STO (July 30 @ MIN, Aug. 29 @ STL and Sept. 12 @ MIN) while FS1 will simulcast a game on August 11 against Chicago-NL. Channel 3 WKYC will simulcast SportsTime Ohio’s coverage on Opening Day and August 21.

Matt Underwood and Rick Manning will handle play-by-play and color duties, while Andre Knott will still man the sidelines.

Underwood and Manning will not travel with the team on the road, but will do the games from a television studio using the home team feed of the Indians opponent.

As far as radio goes, Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus will be back behind the mics for all 60 games on the Indians flagship home WTAM 1100.

WMMS 100.7 FM simulcasting the schedule in its entirety; all 60 games can be heard across the Indians Radio Network.

Comments

News

Lineups for Wednesday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will send Mike Clevinger, who is lined up as the number two starter in the Tribe's rotation, on the hill tonight when they play another intersquad game at Progressive Field. The first four hitters in the "visitors" lineup looks very much like what the lineup could look like when the season kicks off July 24th.

Matt Loede

One-Time Indians OF Yasiel Puig Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Indians fans spent plenty of time this offseason voicing their opinion about how the team should ante up and bring back outfielder Yasiel Puig. Those dreams of a reunion are now over, as Puig after quite a bit of time on the open market, has a new home inking a deal with the NL East's Atlanta Braves.

Zach Shafron

Will Bradley Zimmer Get a Chance to Make an Impact for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians have a log jam at the outfield spot as the 2020 season closes in, and one player who might not get the chance to show what he can do is former top prospect Bradley Zimmer. While just 27 years old, Zimmer is at a tough point in his career where he might never get the chance to be an impact player on the Tribe roster.

Mark Warmuth

Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

The Indians are getting set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates starting this weekend in Pittsburgh, but before that they will continue to prepare for the season with an intersquad game on Tuesday at Progressive Field that will highlight opening day starter Shane Bieber on the visiting squad as their starter.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Rank in Terms of Top Rotations in All of Baseball Entering 2020?

One of the strengths of the Indians as they enter 2020 is their starting five on the pitcher front. MLB.com came out with their list of their top 10 rotations for 2020, and the Indians rank fourth on the list. With a rotation with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger at the top, the team has a chance to be very good this season.

Matt Loede

Lindor Among Late Opt-Out Candidates in Cleveland

Francisco Lindor could feasibly opt out of the Cleveland Indians season once he hits service-time benchmarks, especially if Cleveland fails to contend early.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

McDee

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star game, but due to the pandemic the game was cancelled quite some time ago. That doesn't mean there won't be any sort of All-Star game, as popular baseball board game "Strat-O-Matic Baseball" will broadcast an All-Star game, with Cleveland native Drew Carey as the manager of the American League squad.

Matt Loede

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

AndyRC

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede