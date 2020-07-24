Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Announce 2020 Opening Day Roster

Matt Loede

The 2020 Cleveland Indians roster is set as the team announced their 30-man roster as they get ready for opening night against the Kansas City Royals.

One move that should have fans excited is the call-up of speedy outfielder Daniel Johnson, who has become a fan favorite since he was acquired from the Washington Nationals along with catcher Jefry Rodriguez for catcher Yan Gomes in November of 2018.

The team will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders, and eight outfielders.

Here's the complete roster for the Tribe prior to Friday's opener. 

# PITCHERS (13) B/T

57 BIEBER, Shane R/R

59 CARRASCO, Carlos R/R

90 CIMBER, Adam R/R

43 CIVALE, Aaron R/R

52 CLEVINGER, Mike R/R

33 HAND, Brad L/L

27 HILL, Cam R/R

99 KARINCHAK, James R/R

53 LEONE, Dominic R/R

88 MATON, Phil R/R

39 PÉREZ, Oliver L/L

45 PLUTKO, Adam R/R

62 WITTGREN, Nick R/R

# CATCHERS (2) B/T

9 LEÓN, Sandy S/R

55 PÉREZ, Roberto R/R

# INFIELDERS (7) B/T

26 ARROYO, Christian R/R

2 CHANG, Yu R/R

6 FREEMAN, Mike L/R

7 HERNANDEZ, Cesar S/R

12 LINDOR, Francisco S/R

11 RAMĺREZ, José S/R

41 SANTANA, Carlos S/R

# OUTFIELDERS (8) B/T

1 ALLEN, Greg S/R

#0 DeSHIELDS, Delino R/R

23 JOHNSON, Daniel L/L

8 LUPLOW, Jordan R/R

35 MERCADO, Oscar R/R

30 NAQUIN, Tyler L/R

32 REYES, Franmil R/R

24 SANTANA, Domingo R/R

4 ZIMMER, Bradley L/R

#Injured List

