Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Announce "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run" Held Now Until October 31st

Matt Loede

If you are an Indians fan and are into running, you won't want to miss your chance to take part first ever "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run."

The event is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants will have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on a treadmill, sidewalk, trail or wherever they choose. 

All entrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, medal, Tribe 5k baseball hat and a custom race bib shipped directly to each participant once they register.

“In a time when we can’t all be together at Progressive Field, we want to give Our Tribe the opportunity to do something with our team in a safe and socially distant way,” said Indians President of Business Operations, Brian Barren. 

“We hope that the Tribe 5k can become a new Tribe tradition that will result in a fun community event at the ballpark when we are allowed to be together again.”

Tribe 5K
Tribe 5K Gear for 2020 

A lot of local runs around Northeast Ohio have had to be scrapped in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and instead companies that sponsor and put on these runs are opting to do these "virtual runs" instead.

You can register for the event by clicking HERE. Cost is $40. 

You have until October 31st to register and take part in a walk or run wherever you are, and then you can upload your results and check out where you fall on the leaderboard with other runners if you so choose.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

It's been a tough season for Oriole first baseman Trey Mancini. He hasn't played in a single game after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. The 28-year-old reached a milestone Monday, completing six months of chemo treatments to try and combat the disease. His Oriole teammates also sent him a special gift to show they are in full support of his battle.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

Luchansky85

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various Sites "Power Rankings"

As the Tribe is back at home for their final games of the season at Progressive Field, the team is looking ahead this week to clinching a playoff spot and figuring out who they will play in the postseason. A number of sites have released their "power rankings," and we take a look today at where the Indians line up.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Spend the Final Week of the Regular Season Setting Up Their Playoff Roster?

With seven games remaining in the regular season the Indians still have plenty to do, with first setting up their pitching rotation for the playoffs, as well as knowing what players will be part of the playoff roster.

Mark Warmuth

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Indians power hitter Franmil Reyes hasn't been hitting those long homers that he's been known for in his time in Cleveland, and the Tribe could really use him to get back to the form from earlier this season, and hopefully with the team getting set for the playoffs he can find that power once again.

Casey Drottar

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

The Indians final homestand begins on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they will play seven games, the first four against the Chicago White Sox. Check out what the pitching matchups look like as of now for the four-game set which kicks off at 6:10pm on Monday night.

Matt Loede

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever