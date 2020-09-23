Indians Announce "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run" Held Now Until October 31st
Matt Loede
If you are an Indians fan and are into running, you won't want to miss your chance to take part first ever "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run."
The event is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants will have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on a treadmill, sidewalk, trail or wherever they choose.
All entrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, medal, Tribe 5k baseball hat and a custom race bib shipped directly to each participant once they register.
“In a time when we can’t all be together at Progressive Field, we want to give Our Tribe the opportunity to do something with our team in a safe and socially distant way,” said Indians President of Business Operations, Brian Barren.
“We hope that the Tribe 5k can become a new Tribe tradition that will result in a fun community event at the ballpark when we are allowed to be together again.”
A lot of local runs around Northeast Ohio have had to be scrapped in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and instead companies that sponsor and put on these runs are opting to do these "virtual runs" instead.
You can register for the event by clicking HERE. Cost is $40.
You have until October 31st to register and take part in a walk or run wherever you are, and then you can upload your results and check out where you fall on the leaderboard with other runners if you so choose.