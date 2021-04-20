ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Indians Announce Friday-Sunday Games at Progressive Field Vs Yankees Have Reached Capacity

It might not be just over 35,000, but Progressive Field will be rocking a little extra over the weekend when the Tribe plays host to the always hated New York Yankees in a four-game set.

The Indians and Yankees will play four games beginning on Thursday, and the team stated in a press release that they have 'reached capacity' for the games Friday-Sunday, and that 'limited' seats available for the first game of the set on Thursday at 6:10pm.

The capacity for Progressive Field is 35,041, but the state is only allowing 30 percent capacity for the month of April, which would be 10,512.

While tickets are no longer available for the weekend's games, you can obtain tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday against the White Sox, or tickets are available for April 26-28 against the Twins at Progressive Field.

Ticket availability for the 2021 season will continue to be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again.

The general public will only have access to May home games when tickets become available. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.

