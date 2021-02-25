Indians Announce Health and Safety Procedures to Allow 30 Percent Capacity of Fans to Be at Progressive Field For Games
The Indians will have fans in the stands at Progressive Field in 2021, as Thursday the team announced that 30 percent capacity of fans will be back in the seats for the Tribe for home games in April.
While a number of details are still being worked out, the team did announce that tickets for games will be sold "in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated.
"Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats."
So fans are aware, neck gaiters, bandanas as well as masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Progressive Field.
Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask for the game.
Here's a list put out by the Tribe Thursday that talks about health and safety protocols for the start of the season at Progressive Field.
- All gates will open one hour before first pitch
- Social distancing will be required throughout all queuing locations
- No bags allowed to speed up ballpark entry – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses
- Mobile entry – ticketless entry via MLB Ballpark app, My Indians Tickets and the StubHub app
- Food and beverage consumption will be confined to ticketed seating or ticketed designated standing spaces
- Cashless transactions encouraged at all food and retail locations
- Increased hand sanitizer stations around the ballpark
- Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces
- Outdoor air circulation pumped in to all indoor areas
- Cleveland Clinic’s S-A-F-E branding and signage throughout the ballpark to remind fans of ballpark health guidelines
- Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released. Single game availability will be announced at a later date.