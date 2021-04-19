Indians Announce Higher Fan Capacity for the Month of May at Progressive Field

As the weather hopefully gets and stays warm in the month of May, the Indians are hopeful to see more fans at Progressive Field for their 12 scheduled home games.

The state of Ohio is going to do their part, as today the franchise announced that the state is allowing more fans to be in the stadium.

Under new public health orders regarding outside events from the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor of Ohio, capacity will be increased from 30% to 40%.

Ticket availability for the 2021 season will continue to be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again.

The general public will only have access to May home games when tickets become available. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.

Beginning with the homestand which starts with the Reds on May the 7th, fans at Progressive Field can be seated in ‘mixed pods,’ or pods consisting of multiple groups from separate parties capped at 10 individuals.

Tickets will still be sold in quantities of two, four or six tickets (extremely limited amount of six-person pods available) to make up the ‘mixed pods.’ All ‘mixed pods’ will be socially distanced by approximately six feet from another ‘mixed pod.’

Masks will still be required to be worn by all fans in the ballpark unless you are eating or drinking.

So far in 2021 the Indians have played five home games, drawing a total of 37,026. The home opener back on April 5th against the Kansas City Royals drew the biggest crowd at home to date - 8,914.

It also was the only home loss to date. The team has seen crowds of 5,908, 7,775, 7,570 and 6,859 this season.

Here's the promo calendar for the month of May:

May 8 vs. CIN:

2021 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)

May 21 vs. MIN:

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 22 vs. MIN:

Sweatshirt-Material Blanket courtesy of Sysco Cleveland (10,000 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 23 vs. MIN:

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases or Family Deck activities until further notice.

May 28 vs. TOR:

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

May 29 vs. TOR:

Stainless Steel Tumbler courtesy of Moen (10,000 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

May 30 vs. TOR

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases or Family Deck activities until further notice.

.