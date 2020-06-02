Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Announce Layoffs of Seasonal Workers, 1,146 Affected

Matt Loede

While everyone continues to wait to see if a 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to exist, over 1100 Cleveland Indians seasonal workers learned today they will not have work if a season does come into existence. 

The team confirmed Tuesday that they have issued a notice for layoffs to seasonal employees at Progressive Field, with the reported number at 1,146.

Karen Kasler of StateNews.org tweeted out the news that the workers have been notified that they will not have employment for this season.

Even if a 2020 season does come to be played, the likelihood of there being fans to serve at Progressive Field or any Major League ballpark this summer seems remote. 

The club put out the following statement regarding the news about seasonal employees.

"In compliance with federal law and guidance, we sent today’s WARN act notices to members of our seasonal staff who may not be eligible to work games until we have further clarification on many uncertain issues, including when fans can attend."

Kasler’s tweet called the layoffs “indefinite” and that the Tribe had filed notice to the staff as they also stated above. 

Major League Baseball owners and players have traded proposals about a 2020 season, with the players wanting to play up to 114 regular season games, and the owners only wanting to play about 50 games. 

