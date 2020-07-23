Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Announce Opening Day Festivities Prior to Friday's Game Against K.C.

Matt Loede

Friday’s opening day will be vastly different and not like any opening day in the history of Major League Baseball or the Cleveland Indians.

The Tribe will open up with a 7:10pm first pitch against the Kansas City Royals, Shane Bieber will toe the rubber for the Indians against Danny Duffy for the Royals.

The Indians announced today their opening day festivities that will take place at Progressive Field despite the fact there will not be fans in the stands.

The team will have a ceremonial first pitch, and it will be pre-recorded. Aleta Wissner, a Cleveland Clinic caregiver from the Fairview Hospital Med/Surg COVID-19 unit will get the honors of throwing out the pitch to start the season.

The National Anthem as well as God Bless America will also pre-recorded and will be performed by the Cleveland Orchestra.

The “Play Ball” intro sponsored by Frito Lay will be pre-taped from some of Cleveland Clinic’s frontline heroes.

The team also announced there will also be pregame moments for social justice initiatives and a moment of silence for lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Owner Paul Dolan Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing Talks of a Name Change

The hot button issue of a name change for the Cleveland Indians has been a divided topic among fans since it was announced they were exploring a new nickname. Thursday owner Paul Dolan released a statement that the team was still in discussions about changing the name, and that talks will be ongoing as they decide if they should move forward with a new nickname.

Matt Loede

by

Greenzipper

What Pair of Indians Players Are Keys to the Team's Success in 2020?

Zach Shafron

Indians Finalize Their Opening Day Roster; Takeaways on the Final Moves

The Indians made their final roster moves on Wednesday to get their roster to 30 players, sending reliever Hunter Wood to Eastlake. The move means that Yu Chang, Bradley Zimmer, Cam Hill and Dominic Leone all have made the Tribe's opening day roster. The team will wrap up with their last exhibition game Wednesday and their opener is set for 7:10pm Friday against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Send Three to Lake County as They Continue to Tweak the Roster for Friday's Opener

With the season opener closing in on Friday evening the Indians on Wednesday cut down the roster by three players, sending pitchers James Hoyt and Jefry Rodriguez along with OF/INF Jake Bauers to Eastlake to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

Cleveland's Best and Worst Over 60 Games

60-game stretches can be great for some players. It can also be a brutal slump. Who endured both during their time with the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

Does This Young Group of Indians Have What it Takes to Be a Contender in 2020?

Mark Warmuth

Indians' Versatility is Key in 2020

The Indians will enter 2020 with four switch hitters at the top of their batting order, something that has not been done in baseball in over 50 years. The edge that the Indians will get with their versatility is something that no other team in baseball has - but just how much of an edge will it be for the Wahoos?

Zach Shafron

by

KMonkeyFresh

Giving Bradley Zimmer a Fair Shot Could Reduce Domingo Santana's Role with the Indians

Bradley Zimmer has been one of, if not the breakout star of the Indians "Summer Camp," and is pushing very hard to make the team's final 30-man roster. If he does, one player that it may hurt when it comes to getting plate appearances is that of offseason pickup Domingo Santana. How much is Zimmer going to hurt Santana when it comes to playing time in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Lineups for Tuesday Night's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians made their rotation official on Tuesday, and now with three days to go before the start of the regular season will be back on the field at home Tuesday night with another four and a half inning intersquad scrimmage. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in their exhibition finale Wednesday.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Their Starting Rotation for the 2020 Season

The Indians made it official on Tuesday, as the team three days out before their season opener at home against the Royals announced their five pitchers to start the season. The team will go with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger followed by Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede