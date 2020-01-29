Indians Announce Plans to Extend Netting at Progressive Field Starting in 2020

In looking for fans to be safe when attending games at Progressive Field this year and moving forward, today the Indians announced plans to extend netting down both foul lines before the start of the 2020 season.

The team stated in a release that the extended netting will go from section 128 in the right field corner to second 174 in the left field corner.

Also the club will extend the height of the netting from 23 feet to 33 feet, and have removed the existing canopy.

“Along with 29 other MLB teams, we will be extending our netting to enhance the safety measures in place to protect our fans at Progressive Field,” said Vice President, Ballpark Operations Jim Folk.

“We are looking to maximize safety while minimizing obstructing views and will be utilizing the same netting material that we have had recent success within the ballpark.”

Fans that go down to Progressive Field early to try to obtain autographs during pregame will still be able to take part in trying to get their favorite players signature.