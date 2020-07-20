Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

The Indians on Monday announced a couple of roster moves prior to their second exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Terry Francona said that two players, outfielder Daniel Johnson and pitcher David Hernandez, were informed they were being shifted to the team’s camp at Lake County.

Catcher Beau Taylor was told that he will not be making the opening day roster, but will be the team’s backup catcher when they have a taxi squad, and for now will stay with the Major League Indians.

Johnson had a strong Summer camp for the Indians, and much like spring training in 2019 he was a fan favorite for Indians fans who got to see him play.

“We try to be as honest as we can,” Francona said. “In Goodyear (in March) we had him behind a significant amount of guys.

“He made things difficult for us, sometimes you send a guy down and it’s crushing, then there are times when it’s just not their time yet.”

You get a sense the way Johnson played that his time to be with the big league Indians might just be in 2021, as he hit .313 this spring and seems to make big plays when given the chance.

For Taylor, he hit .267 playing in 10 games with 15 at bats. The team will have Roberto Perez penciled in as the everyday catcher, followed by offseason trade pickup Sandy Leon.

The Tribe inked Hernandez to a minor league deal back in January with an invite to spring training.

The 35-year-old prior to coming to the Indians had spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. The first season in Cincy he sported a 2.53 ERA, but last season was beat up carrying an ERA of 8.02 at seasons end.