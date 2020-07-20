Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

Matt Loede

The Indians on Monday announced a couple of roster moves prior to their second exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Terry Francona said that two players, outfielder Daniel Johnson and pitcher David Hernandez, were informed they were being shifted to the team’s camp at Lake County.

Catcher Beau Taylor was told that he will not be making the opening day roster, but will be the team’s backup catcher when they have a taxi squad, and for now will stay with the Major League Indians.

Johnson had a strong Summer camp for the Indians, and much like spring training in 2019 he was a fan favorite for Indians fans who got to see him play.

“We try to be as honest as we can,” Francona said. “In Goodyear (in March) we had him behind a significant amount of guys.

“He made things difficult for us, sometimes you send a guy down and it’s crushing, then there are times when it’s just not their time yet.”

You get a sense the way Johnson played that his time to be with the big league Indians might just be in 2021, as he hit .313 this spring and seems to make big plays when given the chance.

For Taylor, he hit .267 playing in 10 games with 15 at bats. The team will have Roberto Perez penciled in as the everyday catcher, followed by offseason trade pickup Sandy Leon.

The Tribe inked Hernandez to a minor league deal back in January with an invite to spring training.

The 35-year-old prior to coming to the Indians had spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. The first season in Cincy he sported a 2.53 ERA, but last season was beat up carrying an ERA of 8.02 at seasons end.

Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

The Indians will send out Mike Clevinger for his final summer tune up before his first regular season start as the Indians play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Progressive Field. The Indians lineup looks like it could be close to the one we see Friday in the opener against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Carlos Carrasco is Ready to Put An Emotional 2019 Behind Him

2019 was a tough season for Carlos Carrasco, as after a fast start his life changed after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco made an inspiring comeback in the month of September pitching out of the pen, and now he's ready to be a starter for the Indians again in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Who Will Walk Away with the 2020 ROY Awards in MLB? Do Any Indians Fit the Bill?

When it comes to predicting the rookie of the year, it’s always one of the tougher awards to try and figure out. You never know what player is going to come out of nowhere to be much better than is expected, like last season one Indians player who wound up in the mix as one of the top rookies was pitcher Zach Plesac, who went 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Sunday's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will start the regular season in six days at home against the Kansas City Royals, but before then the team will still be playing intersquad games as well as a pair of exhibition games against the Pirates. Sunday night they are back at Progressive Field for an intersquad game.

Matt Loede

The Indians Have a New Postgame Celebration - Will the Foot Tap Stick in 2020?

Teams around baseball are going to have to find ways to celebrate like never before as they are not allowed to do the traditional high fives after a win. The Indians have adopted a new celebration that likely will catch on and maybe stick for the 2020 season, that being a foot tap.

Matt Loede

Observations From the Indians 5-3 Exhibition Win Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

The Indians took to the Steel City on Saturday night to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of three exhibition games against the NL Central foe, and rallied for a 5-3 win behind some clutch hitting in the 8th and 9th innings. The team will look for two straight when they host the Pirates on Monday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada in 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will need a location to play their 30 home games scheduled for the 2020 season, as Saturday the team was denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. One possible alternative for the Jays is to play at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Matt Loede

Former Indians 2B Jason Kipnis Officially Makes the Cubs Opening Day Roster

A lot of Tribe fans were unhappy when the team didn't pick up the option on second basemen Jason Kipnis, thus allowing him to become a free agent. Kipnis inked a minor league deal with his hometown team the Chicago Cubs, and Friday the team purchased Kipnis' contract, putting him on the team's opening day roster.

Matt Loede

Lineups For Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Game at Progressive Field

The Indians are heading to Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pirates in the first of three exhibition games, two in Pittsburgh and one at Progressive Field. Friday the team will play another intersquad game, with Aaron Civale taking the hill for the visiting team against Hunter Wood who will start for the home team.

Matt Loede

Former Indians OF Yasiel Puig Tests Positive for the Covid-19 Virus

It took outfielder Yasiel Puig quite awhile to finally decide where he wanted his baseball career to continue, as he came to terms a few days back with the Atlanta Braves. Friday though it was announced that Puig would not be joining the Braves as he has tested positive for the covid-19 virus, meaning he remains a free agent and now must pass a test to be considered for the Braves or any other team in baseball.

Zach Shafron