Indians Announce Roster Moves to Get Club Down from 30 to 28 Players

Matt Loede

The Indians made a few roster moves on Thursday as the team had to get their roster down from 30 to 28 players.

The team announced that infielder Christian Arroyo has been designated for assignment, a move that does not come as much of a surprise after he's appeared in just one game out of the first 13 without an at-bat.

The team also optioned a pair of young outfielders to the team's alternate training site in Lake County.

Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson were both sent to Eastlake to both continue workouts with the team. 

Allen appeared in eight games going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts. 

Johnson played in five games, going 1-for-12 (.083) with a walk and five strikeouts. 

Along with those three roster moves, the club reinstated outfielder Delino DeShields from the team's injured list.

DeShields started summer camp not with the team after testing positive for the covid-19 virus.

He finally cleared two negative tests to join the team, but was placed on the injured list to start the season.

The team acquired DeShields in the Corey Kluber trade back in December from the Texas Rangers.

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

What Players Will the Indians Trim Off their Roster to Go from 30 to 28 Players?

The Indians like all MLB teams have to get their roster trimmed down from 30 to 28 players by noon on Thursday. There are a couple of potential options and today we take a look at five players who could find themselves either heading to Lake County, or possibly getting designated for assignment.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Upcoming Series in Chicago Against the White Sox

The Indians will travel to Chicago following their home game against the Reds Thursday evening at Progressive Field, as they will play the White Sox over the weekend. The three-game set is highlighted by a great pitching matchup on Sunday between Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito, two 2019 AL All-Stars.

Matt Loede

Opponents are Using a New Attack with the Cleveland Indians’ Best Hitters

So far the Cleveland Indians offense has been totally underwhelming in the 2020 season. The team has the looks of a solid top of the order lineup with the likes of Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana. Teams though seem to be pitching these three players differently, and if you don't believe us look at the stats provided as to how these three are just not coming through.

Casey Drottar

Clevinger Shuts Down Cincinnati, Indians Get Just Enough Offense to Top Reds 2-0

Led by the pitching of Mike Clevinger and an offense that did just enough, the Indians move to 7-6 on the season after 13 games as they topped the Reds 2-0 at Progressive Field. Clevinger moved to 1-1 with the win, going 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits with no runs in the win with five walks and four K's.

Matt Loede

MLB Laying Down the Law; Hiring Officials to Watch Players in Team Hotels, Clubhouses

Major League Baseball has had enough of players not listening to guidelines they have set in place to try and keep teams safe. After the Miami Marlins and St.Louis Cardinals both had covid-19 outbreaks on their team that sent the league into chaos, the league will now threaten suspensions if players don't follow safety rules in place to keep the players on the field.

Matt Loede

Give Brad a Hand; Indians Closer Looking Back to Form After Early Season Issues

Matt Loede

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

The Indians bats continued to be silent for most of the night on Tuesday in Cincinnati against the Reds, but finally with a little help the team scored a pair of runs in the 7th and thanks to a homer by Franmil Reyes scored two in the 8th in a 4-2 win in Cincy. The offense still has a long way to go, but the team at least knows that they can hit when needed, which they did Tuesday night.

Zach Shafron