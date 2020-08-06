Indians Announce Roster Moves to Get Club Down from 30 to 28 Players

The Indians made a few roster moves on Thursday as the team had to get their roster down from 30 to 28 players.

The team announced that infielder Christian Arroyo has been designated for assignment, a move that does not come as much of a surprise after he's appeared in just one game out of the first 13 without an at-bat.

The team also optioned a pair of young outfielders to the team's alternate training site in Lake County.

Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson were both sent to Eastlake to both continue workouts with the team.

Allen appeared in eight games going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts.

Johnson played in five games, going 1-for-12 (.083) with a walk and five strikeouts.

Along with those three roster moves, the club reinstated outfielder Delino DeShields from the team's injured list.

DeShields started summer camp not with the team after testing positive for the covid-19 virus.

He finally cleared two negative tests to join the team, but was placed on the injured list to start the season.

The team acquired DeShields in the Corey Kluber trade back in December from the Texas Rangers.