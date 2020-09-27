Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

While the Indians don't know who or even where they will play in the wild card round at this point, they do know who they will throw in the three games.

The club announced today that soon-to-be AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber will throw in game one, not a surprise at all.

What can be classified as somewhat of a shock is that instead of Zach Plesac, the team will go with Carlos Carrasco in game two.

Plesac will throw in game three, if necessary. The move could also mean that the Indians, if they advance, can throw Plesac in game one of the ALDS which will be played in San Diego.

Entering the final game of the regular season Sunday, the Indians have a number of options of who they will play and where.

They could wind up as the number four-seed if they win and the Chicago White Sox lose, meaning they would host the New York Yankees.

If they lose or the White Sox win, the Indians would be the seventh seed, and could play one of three teams - the Oakland A's, the Minnesota Twins, or the White Sox.

