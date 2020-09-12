Indians Announce Starting Nine Against Minnesota, Twins Romo Hit with Suspension and Fine

It wasn't much of a shift, but Friday the Indians tried to change up the starting nine for their batting order, hoping it would lead to the team finally pushing some runs across the plate.

Instead the team only scored one run, and that came in the 9th inning when Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer in the eventual 3-1 loss to the Twins.

Tonight the team will see Zach Plesac (3-1, 1.32 ERA) take the mound, one night after ace Shane Bieber took his first loss of the 2020 season.

The starting nine for the Indians will look fairly similar to that of Friday night, as the team will stick with Francisco Lindor in the leadoff spot, taking the role from Cesar Hernandez who will hit in the two-spot.

In the leadoff role Lindor went 1-for-4 in the loss, and is now hitting .274 on the season.

Hernandez will hit second, followed again by Ramirez who will hit third.

Carlos Santana hits fourth, followed by Franmil Reyes who will DH, Jordan Luplow will play right, Oscar Mercado will play left, Roberto Perez will catch and Delino DeShields will hit ninth and play center.

While the Indians hope that this lineup can finally get things going, one player they won't have to worry about Saturday is that of Twins reliever Sergio Romo, who again got into a verbal back and forth Friday with Lindor.

The league suspended Romo for one game on Saturday, as well he was hit with an undisclosed fine for what the league is calling "inappropriate actions."

Romo and Lindor were jawing at each other after Lindor flew out to end the eighth inning, and quickly the benches cleared as tensions mounted between the two squads.

It's the second time in as many appearances that Romo and Lindor got into it, and this time Romo paid for it not only with having to miss a game but also with a fine.

