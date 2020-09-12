Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Announce Starting Nine Against Minnesota, Twins Romo Hit with Suspension and Fine

Matt Loede

It wasn't much of a shift, but Friday the Indians tried to change up the starting nine for their batting order, hoping it would lead to the team finally pushing some runs across the plate.

Instead the team only scored one run, and that came in the 9th inning when Jose Ramirez hit a solo homer in the eventual 3-1 loss to the Twins.

Tonight the team will see Zach Plesac (3-1, 1.32 ERA) take the mound, one night after ace Shane Bieber took his first loss of the 2020 season.

The starting nine for the Indians will look fairly similar to that of Friday night, as the team will stick with Francisco Lindor in the leadoff spot, taking the role from Cesar Hernandez who will hit in the two-spot.

In the leadoff role Lindor went 1-for-4 in the loss, and is now hitting .274 on the season.

Hernandez will hit second, followed again by Ramirez who will hit third.

Carlos Santana hits fourth, followed by Franmil Reyes who will DH, Jordan Luplow will play right, Oscar Mercado will play left, Roberto Perez will catch and Delino DeShields will hit ninth and play center.

While the Indians hope that this lineup can finally get things going, one player they won't have to worry about Saturday is that of Twins reliever Sergio Romo, who again got into a verbal back and forth Friday with Lindor.

The league suspended Romo for one game on Saturday, as well he was hit with an undisclosed fine for what the league is calling "inappropriate actions."

Romo and Lindor were jawing at each other after Lindor flew out to end the eighth inning, and quickly the benches cleared as tensions mounted between the two squads.

It's the second time in as many appearances that Romo and Lindor got into it, and this time Romo paid for it not only with having to miss a game but also with a fine.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

The postseason is still a few weeks away, and the Indians currently have a 99.8 percent chance to make it to the MLB's second season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoffs in the Majors will be played at neutral sites, with the Indians (if they make it to the ALDS) playing in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Matt Loede

Can Terry Francona's Return to the Indians Bench Give the Tribe the Spark They Need?

The Indians have had to play more than half the season without manager Terry Francona on the team's bench, and the stress and lack of offense has caught up with the team in their latest four-game losing streak. Francona seems to be closer to coming back to the team, and the hope now is that a return can light a fire under the team.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Make Roster Move, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

The Indians lineup has been anemic the last few days, and prior to Friday's game against the Twins the team made a change at the top of the lineup, as well as made a roster move bringing back reliever Cam Hill to the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

by

NoodlesMacIntosh

Game #45 Observations: Offense Still Missing as Indians Lose Their Fourth Straight

The Indians search for offense continued on Friday night at Target Field, but much like the last few games the team was unable to generate much, losing their fourth straight as they fell to the Twins 3-1.

Casey Drottar

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

meetmeinthedesertA1

The Indians Are Playing a Dangerous Game with José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez is dealing with a sore thumb that has kept him off the field in two of the last three games against Kansas City. The Indians have a tough decision to make about sitting Ramirez and playing him, as the team cannot afford to simply play him when he's not 100 percent.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Game #44 Observations: Indians Embarrassed By Royals and Rookie Pitcher Singer in 11-0 Loss

Royals rookie Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the 8th inning with two outs, and the Indians pitching was beat up as Kansas City won three of four from the Indians beating them badly 11-0 at Progressive Field, dropping the Tribe to 26-18 on the season as they get ready for a road trip to Minnesota for the weekend.

Matt Loede

Giants Icon Pablo Sandoval Released by San Francisco, Could the Indians Have Any Interest?

The Indians are back to struggling badly on offense, getting shutout on Wednesday and falling back into bad habits and pressing at the plate. Thursday the San Francisco Giants released legendary infielder Pablo Sandoval, who was hitting just .220 in the Bay. With the Indians offense having its problems again, could the Indians show any interest in the 34-year-old?

Matt Loede

A Star Is Born; Indians Rookie Pitcher Triston McKenzine Making Waves in First Few MLB Starts

Zach Shafron

Indians TV Ratings Sky High Among All of MLB, Set to Wrap Up 4th Straight Season in the Top Three

For the fourth straight season, fans of the Indians are tuning into watch games at an almost historic rate, making them a huge draw on STO/Fox Sports Ohio. The Tribe trails just one team for the top spot in MLB, that being the St.Louis Cardinals, but despite the high ratings the team likely will need to purge the roster again in 2021 with no fans in the stands in 2020.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77