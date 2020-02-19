Indians Announce Starting Pitchers for First Three Spring Training Games

The Cleveland Indians are lining up their rotation for the start of spring training this weekend as the team will take on the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear.

Via Zach Meisel of The Athletic, the team announced on Wednesday that youngster Jefry Rodriguez will get the start in the spring opener.

Rodriguez was acquired last offseason from the Washington Nationals in the deal that sent catcher Yan Gomes to Washington.

The 26-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.63 ERA in eight starts for the Indians. He appeared in 10 games at the Major League level last season, and spent a good portion of the year on the injured list.

While Rodriguez will start on Saturday, the team will get a look at Scott Moss on Sunday as the team travels to play the Kansas City Royals.

Moss was impressive in the minors last season, going 2-0 in two starts with AA Akron, and was 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA with AAA Columbus.

The lefty was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft.

Monday the team will go with Zach Plesac as the team will travel to play the Colorado Rockies.

Last season Plesac went 8-6 with a 3.81 ERA, starting 21 games and throwing 115.2 innings with 88 strikeouts and 40 walks.