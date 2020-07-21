Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Announce Their Starting Rotation for the 2020 Season

Matt Loede

With the Indians three days away from their season opener at home against the Kansas City Royals, the team on Tuesday officially announced their five-man pitching rotation to start the year.

The rotation will start with Shane Bieber, followed by Mike Clevinger, then a returning Carlos Carrasco.

The number four starter will be Aaron Civale, followed by fellow second-year pitcher Zach Plesac.

Adam Plutko will begin the 2020 season coming out of the pen, and likely would be the first to get a start if a change in the starting five had to be made for any reason.

The big decisions for manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff had mostly to do with the number four and five spots in the rotation.

Civale, who last season as a rookie who wasn't expected to see time at the big league level went 3-4 with a 2.34 ERA in 10 starts.

This spring Civale had two "official" starts against other Major League teams, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

The 25-year-old basically clinched a spot in the rotation after throwing six innings of very solid ball on Friday in an intersquad scrimmage.

Civale was so good and his pitch count was so low that he faced two extra hitters in the scrimmage at Progressive Field.

In his final outing on Friday Civale went 6.1 innings, allowing a run on six hits with six strikeouts.

Plesac went 8-6 last season with a 3.81 ERA, making 21 starts for the Tribe after injuries pounded the starting rotation.

As for Plutko, he has been back and forth between the pen and starting rotation, and last year the 28-year-old started 20 games, going 7-5 with a 4.86 ERA.

His FIP (5.23), BABIP (.280) and strikeout rate (16.9%) were not all that sensational, but he's always done what the team has asked and has been a solid clubhouse presence to some of the younger pitchers.

The threesome of Bieber, Clevinger and Carrasco is going to have to lead this team if they are going to be a contender in 2020.

Last season Bieber won 15 games and was the All-Star Game MVP. Clevinger missed a good amount of time with a back injury, but still won 13 games and in 21 starts had an ERA of just 2.71.

Carrasco is still a question mark as he makes his return to the rotation after battling leukemia last season and missing a couple of months of the season.

The club is hoping that he can be somewhere near the form of what he was back in the 2017 and 2018 when he was a combined 35-16.

