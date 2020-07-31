Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

Welcome to our third daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

We are excited to have you along for the ride and will be doing these game threads often, so tell your friends about it and join in the fun while you watch the Tribe!

Tonight is another road game for the Indians in 2020, as the Indians will take on the 2019 AL Central champion Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Indians were 2-0 winners on Thursday night as Shane Bieber was dominant yet again, moving to 2-0, and James Karinchak picked up the save. 

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the Twins in a great pitching matchup between Mike Clevinger for the Tribe and Randy Dobnak for the Twins.

Here is tonight's Tribe lineup against Dobnak:

And the Twins lineup:

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians President Chris Antonetti Speaks On Covid-19, Testing and Accountability

Indians team president Chris Antonetti spoke to the media via zoom Friday afternoon following the situation where the Indians were thinking about not playing Friday's game in Minnesota due to a potential covid-19 outbreak after the St.Louis Cardinals announced two players had the virus. Antonetti gave an update on testing as well as what the team will do going forward to keep players safe.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Discussing Postponing Friday's Game in Minnesota

The Indians are having discussions about not playing Friday's game against the Twins at Target Field. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that the team is worried about the coronavirus threat after it was announced that the St.Louis Cardinals, who played last in Minnesota, have had an outbreak on their team. The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers already have postponed Friday's game.

Matt Loede

Game #7 Observations: Bieber K's 13, Lindor's HR All the Offense the Indians Need in 2-0 Win Over Twins

Shane Bieber was dominant once again, going eight innings allowing just three hits and 13 K's as the Indians opened up a four-game set against the Twins with a 2-0 win at Target Field in Minnesota. Bieber is now 2-0 on the season and hasn't allowed a run in two games pitched. Francisco Lindor's two-run homer off Jose Berrios was all the offense the Indians would need in the win.

Zach Shafron

Breaking Down the First Run Through the Cleveland Indians’ Rotation

It was a record-breaking week in many ways for the Cleveland Indians in their first six-game homestand of 2020, as the team's starting pitching was in a lot of ways the talk of baseball. So just how good was the rotation the first time through? Today we take a look inside the numbers at the six pitchers who took the mound for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Bullpen Ruin the Efforts Of the Team's Stellar Starting Staff?

The Indians bullpen has thrown pretty well for the most part in the first six games, but Wednesday night following a very good start from Zach Plesac, the pen allowed four runs in the ninth inning in the White Sox 4-0 win over the Indians. Should fans be concerned about the pen and is it going to hinder the pitching staff the whole year?

Zach Shafron

Best Buddies on the Docket to Face Off On Wednesday in Indians-Reds Matchup

It should be a fun night at Progressive Field on Wednesday as right now it lines up that two best friends, former Indians now Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer will go up against Indians number two starter Mike Clevinger. Off the field the pair are best friends, forging a friendship during their time in Cleveland. It should be a memorable affair if things hold and the two pitch against each other at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Could an Old Foe Be a Welcome Addition to Help the Indians Catcher Dilemma?

The Indians have an issue with the catcher spot just six games into the shortened 2020 season. Starter Roberto Perez is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder that could hinder him for quite awhile. The team dealt in December for light hitting Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor, a veteran, is now the backup. With that there's one player who was just released who could potentially help the Indians in that position - Jonathan Lucroy.

Matt Loede

Hand Can't Hold Sox Down in the 9th, Chicago Wins Finale of Series 4-0 Over Indians

The Indians were looking to get to 5-1 on the season, but White Sox starter Lucas Giolito held the Tribe in check not allowing a run over six innings, and Indians closer Brad Hand allowed four runs in the 9th to break open a scoreless game as Chicago escaped Cleveland with a 4-0 win over the Tribe.

Matt Loede