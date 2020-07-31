Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

Welcome to our third daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

We are excited to have you along for the ride and will be doing these game threads often, so tell your friends about it and join in the fun while you watch the Tribe!

Tonight is another road game for the Indians in 2020, as the Indians will take on the 2019 AL Central champion Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Indians were 2-0 winners on Thursday night as Shane Bieber was dominant yet again, moving to 2-0, and James Karinchak picked up the save.

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the Twins in a great pitching matchup between Mike Clevinger for the Tribe and Randy Dobnak for the Twins.

Here is tonight's Tribe lineup against Dobnak:

And the Twins lineup:

