Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

Tuesday night the Indians will continue their 2020 season sitting at 13-9, as they play the Pirates in PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The big news on Tuesday is that manager Terry Francona will be away from the team for a scheduled procedure this week, meaning Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage the team.

Also Roberto Perez is back with the team after missing 19 games with a shoulder injury.

Perez has been out with a shoulder injury that took place making an off balance throw to first base in the Tribe's first game of the season against the Kansas City Royals.

Tonight the Indians will go with the following nine in their lineup:





Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians, here's the one through nine for the Pirates against the Indians and "Cookie."

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

