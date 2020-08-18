Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

Matt Loede

Tuesday night the Indians will continue their 2020 season sitting at 13-9, as they play the Pirates in PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The big news on Tuesday is that manager Terry Francona will be away from the team for a scheduled procedure this week, meaning Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage the team.

Also Roberto Perez is back with the team after missing 19 games with a shoulder injury. 

Perez has been out with a shoulder injury that took place making an off balance throw to first base in the Tribe's first game of the season against the Kansas City Royals.

Tonight the Indians will go with the following nine in their lineup:

Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians, here's the one through nine for the Pirates against the Indians and "Cookie."

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron

Indians Option OF Oscar Mercado to Team's Alternate Training Site

With a batting average of just .111 on the season, the Indians Monday optioned outfielder Oscar Mercado to the club's alternate training site in Eastlake. Mercado, who was a surprise star as a rookie a season ago, came into 2020 as the starter in the outfield, only to now have to get at-bats with the minor league club in Lake County.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Stand in Various Sites Power Rankings Three Weeks into the Season?

The Indians weekend sweep over the Detroit Tigers has put them within a game of the Twins in the AL Central. The team is getting noticed for their pitching as well as their impressive stretch of still winning games minus not having a ton of run production from their offense. The Monday power rankings for various sites have the Indians mostly in the top seven of their rankings as the week begins.

Matt Loede

Indians Domination Over Tigers Continues, Sweep Detroit with 8-5 Win

The Indians domination over Detroit continued Sunday at Comerica Park, as the team recorded their 20th straight win with a final score of 8-5. The Indians move to 13-9 with the win, hitting 5 homers including a pair by Franmil Reyes, and one each by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramriez and Sandy Leon.

Matt Loede