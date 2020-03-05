The Cleveland Indians will travel to Scottsdale on Thursday to take on the San Francisco Giants in a 3:05pm scheduled first pitch.

Wednesday the team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-2, with Aaron Civale getting the start and going two scoreless innings.

It was Civale’s first start of the spring after battling a sore groin. The offensive hero was Francisco Lindor, who hit a three-run homer to put the Tribe up 4-0.

The pen did a nice job led by Brad Hand and others who were able to hold the Diamondbacks in check for most of the afternoon.

In Thursday’s affair it will be Zach Plesac getting the start for the Indians as he will go up against Drew Smyly for the Giants.

Here’s some tidbits for today’s affair in Scottsdale.

On the Mound: Plesac gets his third start of the spring, he’s 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in his first two starts.

He’s thrown 4.1 innings to date, allowing two runs on four hits for the Tribe. He’s walked two, struck out five, and hitters are hitting .250 against him to this point.

After Plesac, the Indians will throw out their usual round of relievers as they have been averaging 5-7 pitchers per spring outing.

At the Plate: Here Is today’s starting nine for the Tribe:

2B Cesar Hernandez

C Sandy Leon

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

LF Franmil Reyes

RF Domingo Santana

CF Oscar Mercado

DH Bradley Zimmer

SS Yu Chang

Up Next: The Tribe will be in Goodyear on Friday as they will play host to the Oakland A’s with a first pitch of 3:05pm.