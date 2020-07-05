Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills to be Absent This Season, Opts Out to Return to Family

The Cleveland Indians received some more news this weekend as manager Terry Francona reported that bench coach Brad Mills will not be with the team this season. Mills dealt with the loss of a grandson during Spring Training.

Mills, 63, and Francona, 61, have been together as a coaching team in various dugouts for about 20 years. The two have known each other for double that time.

The bench coach serves as “The Right-Hand Man” for the skipper. This person is in charge of many tasks throughout a baseball season. With each club, the role differs based on the needs of the team.

Some of that includes game strategy, office tasks, lineups and more. Additionally, the bench coach focuses on specific players and helping each one to improve.

Mills is making a conscious decision in a very turbulent time for all. With Covid-19, Francona’s bench coach is putting the family before the position of bench coach.

Now, in regards to the Indians themselves, the team will have to find a replacement unless Francona wants to absorb all of those aforementioned responsibilities.

In the past, Mills was with the Phillies, Expos and Red Sox as an assistant coach. A manager with the Houston Astros from 2010-2012 and sported a combined record of 171-274 with that club.

The Indians will certainly miss this giant presence in the dugout. However, it will be up to everyone to make up for the loss.

Best wishes to the Mills Family throughout these difficult times with Covid-19 and a

death in the family.