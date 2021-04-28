ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Indians Bring Back Reliever Nick Wittgren; DFA Veteran Reliever Oliver Perez

Author:
Publish date:

The Indians made a roster move early on Wednesday, as the club brought back Nick Wittgren, designating veteran pitcher Oliver Perez for assignment. 

“For the most part, he was kind of pitching when we were in games that were spread out,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. 

“That doesn’t necessarily fit the role you want for kind of a lefty specialist.”

“When you look at teams coming up, Chicago, Kansas City, we’re not seeing opportunities where we can leverage him like we hoped.”

Perez has appeared in just two games this season. Last year for the Indians he threw in 21 games with a mark of 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA.

Wittgren last season appeared in 25 games for the Indians, going 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA. 

