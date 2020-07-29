Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

The Indians made a couple roster moves in between Tuesday's doubleheader at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox, bringing up a player and designating another for assignment.

The player brought to the big league roster is catcher Beau Taylor, a 30-year-old former draft pick of the Oakland A's from 2011.

Taylor got a lot of looks during the team's spring training and "summer camp," and with a trip coming to Minnesota and Cincinnati and both Roberto Perez and Sandy Leon playing in the doubleheader the team wanted to have another catcher on the roster.

The move to get Taylor on the roster meant that someone had to be sent down, and that player is outfielder Daniel Johnson, who got his first career Major League hit during the first game of the doubleheader.

Johnson made the opening day roster with the Indians after the team had to eventually put Tyler Naquin on the injured list with a toe injury.

With the sudden emergence of Bradley Zimmer and already having Domingo Santana, Greg Allen, and Oscar Mercado on the roster, there likely wasn't going to be a lot of playing time anytime soon for Johnson.

Finally the club designated relief pitcher James Hoyt for assignment.

The 33-year-old Hoyt threw in eight games last season for the Indians, going 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

A number of people felt he would be in the mix to make the bullpen out of summer camp, but was sent to Lake County and now he is a free agent.

The team did the same thing to relief pitcher Hunter Wood, who chose to stay with the team after another team did not pick him up.

Hoyt could ink with any team, or if he's not claimed he could accept an assignment with the team to continue pitching in Eastlake at Classic Park.