Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

Matt Loede

The Indians made a couple roster moves in between Tuesday's doubleheader at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox, bringing up a player and designating another for assignment.

The player brought to the big league roster is catcher Beau Taylor, a 30-year-old former draft pick of the Oakland A's from 2011.

Taylor got a lot of looks during the team's spring training and "summer camp," and with a trip coming to Minnesota and Cincinnati and both Roberto Perez and Sandy Leon playing in the doubleheader the team wanted to have another catcher on the roster.

The move to get Taylor on the roster meant that someone had to be sent down, and that player is outfielder Daniel Johnson, who got his first career Major League hit during the first game of the doubleheader.

Johnson made the opening day roster with the Indians after the team had to eventually put Tyler Naquin on the injured list with a toe injury.

With the sudden emergence of Bradley Zimmer and already having Domingo Santana, Greg Allen, and Oscar Mercado on the roster, there likely wasn't going to be a lot of playing time anytime soon for Johnson.

Finally the club designated relief pitcher James Hoyt for assignment.

The 33-year-old Hoyt threw in eight games last season for the Indians, going 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

A number of people felt he would be in the mix to make the bullpen out of summer camp, but was sent to Lake County and now he is a free agent.

The team did the same thing to relief pitcher Hunter Wood, who chose to stay with the team after another team did not pick him up.

Hoyt could ink with any team, or if he's not claimed he could accept an assignment with the team to continue pitching in Eastlake at Classic Park.

Game #4 Observations: Civale Solid, Lindor and Zimmer HR's Lead Indians to 4-3 Win Over White Sox in Game One of Doubleheader

Helped by the pitching of starter Aaron Civale the Indians overcame the White Sox 4-3 at Progressive Field Tuesday afternoon in game one of a traditional doubleheader. Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Civale struck out a career-high nine Sox in the win.

Matt Loede

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron

Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins are the first team in Major League Baseball to have a number of players on their roster test positive for the covid-19 virus, and Tuesday the team has decided to reportedly put their season "on pause" while they try and figure out the best and safest way to again take the field. The news won't just impact the Marlins, but a number of other teams the club was scheduled to play over the next week.

Matt Loede

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede