Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Having Surgery on His Knee

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians have yet to have a full squad workout and already a major injury has fans feeling not so confident about their team.

The injury is to the player most expect to be the team’s ace this year, Mike Clevinger.

According to Indians.com’s Mandy Bell, Clevinger has a partial tear of his left meniscus, an injury he suffered Wednesday.

She goes on to say that his return will be determined following the surgery.

Clevinger missed time early in 2019 after suffering a back injury in his first home start of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Will Earn the Right to Be in the Cleveland Indians Starting Rotation Come Opening Day?

As 2020 spring training gets underway for the Indians in Goodyear, one of the questions will be what five pitchers are going to step up and earn the open spots for the team's one through five in the club's competitive rotation.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

Here's Why Adam Plutko Featuring His Curveball More This Year Is A Good Idea

Focusing on throwing your best stuff isn't exactly a new concept. But according to Adam Plutko, that includes more than just tossing his curveball a bit more.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Three Things the Cleveland Indians Could Really Use Going Right This Spring Training

The Indians have plenty of question marks as spring training gets ready to begin in Arizona, and there's a couple areas that if they go the Tribe's way, they could get off to a great start in 2020

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Carlos Carrasco Returning to Form in 2020 is Exactly What the Cleveland Indians' Rotation Needs

Last season was a tough one for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco as he was diagnosed with leukemia in July, but made a brave and inspiring comeback by year's end. Now he wants to be a part of the team's starting rotation in 2020, and the Indians would love it if he were back to the form of old.

Casey Drottar

Former Indians Second Basemen Jason Kipnis Bids Farewell to Cleveland

Jason Kipnis has a new home in baseball, inking a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs. Now officially a former Indian, he took to social media to say goodbye to the city he called home for nine years and to the fans that supported him

Matt Loede

How Does the Mookie Betts Trade Affect the Cleveland Indians

The Boston Red Sox are worse, the Minnesota Twins are better, and Joc Pederson can be had. How do the Cleveland Indians counter?

Alex Hooper

by

PJL28

Could the Cleveland Indians Come Up with the Pieces to Trade for Los Angeles Dodgers OF Joc Pederson

The Indians are still in need of a corner outfielder, and one player that could fill the void is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who was reported to be going to the Los Angeles Angels before a deal between the Dodgers and Angels fell apart.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Offensively, Can Domingo Santana Be Just As Productive As Yasiel Puig?

If you wanted Yasiel Puig back in Cleveland, this could be a way of demonstrating that, when focusing just on offensive production, Domingo Santana might not be too different from the enigmatic (and endlessly fun) ex-Indians right fielder.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Indiansfan

Determining Adam Cimber's Role Will Be One of the Cleveland Indians’ Biggest 2020 Challenges

Adam Cimber is entering his second full season with the Indians, and with moving pieces at the back of the pen, the team needs to figure out exactly where Cimber fits best as the 2020 season gets closer

Casey Drottar

Figuring Out Some Undefined Spots on the Indians Roster

As the spring begins for the Indians, there are some spots on the roster that are still very much up in the air, and the team has plenty of options when it comes to a roster of players ready to step up.

Mark Warmuth