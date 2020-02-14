Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Having Surgery on His Knee

The Cleveland Indians have yet to have a full squad workout and already a major injury has fans feeling not so confident about their team.

The injury is to the player most expect to be the team’s ace this year, Mike Clevinger.

According to Indians.com’s Mandy Bell, Clevinger has a partial tear of his left meniscus, an injury he suffered Wednesday.

She goes on to say that his return will be determined following the surgery.

Clevinger missed time early in 2019 after suffering a back injury in his first home start of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA.