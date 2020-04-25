Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Do the Right Thing, Will Pay Full-Time Employees Through June

Matt Loede

Many Major League Baseball teams have had to make tough decisions when it comes to dealing with full and part time employees and keeping them on the payroll.

The Indians are in that mix, and this past week they had to decide if they would be paying their full-time employees past May 1st, which is coming up at the end of the week.

Friday ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Indians will not only be paying a majority of their full-time employees through May, but will actually pay them, as of now, through June 30th.

The money to pay those employees will come from forty senior staff members who have agreed to take a pay cut to pay those full-time employees.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that most of the “senior staff members” who agreed to a pay cut are members of the Tribe front office.

He went on to say that “all parts of the organization” took pay cuts to make sure to keep those full-time employees employed through June.

As of now, the Indians are one of the few teams in baseball that has committed to paying their full-time employees through June.

Most have committed to pay their employees through May.

Among the teams that will pay their employees through May include Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, the Cubs, the White Sox, Reds, Rockies, Tigers, Houston, Royals, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Phillies, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis and Toronto.

As far as part-time workers and interns with the Tribe, they have been furloughed for the time being so they can file for unemployment benefits and make at least the same amount they were making with the franchise.

