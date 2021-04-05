ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Indians Fans Give Former Slugger Carlos Santana a Nice Ovation in His First AB with Royals

It was odd on Monday afternoon seeing former Indians 1B/DH Carlos Santana glide to the plate with a new team wearing new threads. 

The long time former Indian is now a member of the rival Kansas City Royals, a team that paid him a whopping $17.5 million for two seasons.

A reminder that Santana last season hit just .199 with the Tribe, and there was no way they were going to pickup his option. 

The "sold out" opening day crowd at Progressive Field were ready to give Santana a hero's welcome back to Cleveland. 

The end result of Santana coming to the plate took place in the first inning hitting third behind leadoff man Whit Merrifield and new Royal outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Santana very much took his time to let the cheers soak in from the Tribe faithful, and after 10 seasons in the 216 he got a well deserved ovation. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A warm ovation from <a href="https://twitter.com/Indians?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Indians</a> fans for Carlos Santana. 👏👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurCLE</a> <a href="https://t.co/0SMB4WtzvZ">pic.twitter.com/0SMB4WtzvZ</a></p>&mdash; Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsCLE/status/1379167282270769155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2021</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

