Indians Announce SS Francisco Lindor to Appear at 'Tribe Fest'

The Indians annual winter event to get fans ready for baseball, known as ‘Tribe Fest,’ got a boost on Tuesday as the team announced superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor will be on hand signing autographs and meeting fans.

The team sent out a tweet announcing the 26-year-old will take part in the event on Saturday February 1st.

Of course things can change if the Indians get blown away by a deal and end up trading Lindor, but things seemed to have quieted down as of late in terms of the Tribe moving the young superstar.

Last season Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers and 74 RBU with a .581 slugging percentage. He started the season with an ankle injury and didn’t play until April 20.

Lindor and the Indians will again go to arbitration unless he’s moved. He made $10.8 million last season from the Tribe.