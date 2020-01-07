Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Announce SS Francisco Lindor to Appear at 'Tribe Fest'

Matt Loede

The Indians annual winter event to get fans ready for baseball, known as ‘Tribe Fest,’ got a boost on Tuesday as the team announced superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor will be on hand signing autographs and meeting fans.

The team sent out a tweet announcing the 26-year-old will take part in the event on Saturday February 1st.

Of course things can change if the Indians get blown away by a deal and end up trading Lindor, but things seemed to have quieted down as of late in terms of the Tribe moving the young superstar.

Last season Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers and 74 RBU with a .581 slugging percentage. He started the season with an ankle injury and didn’t play until April 20.

Lindor and the Indians will again go to arbitration unless he’s moved. He made $10.8 million last season from the Tribe.

The Indians Need Jose Ramriez to Pickup in 2020 Where He Left Off in 2019

Casey Drottar

Indians slugger Jose Ramirez got off to a tough start in 2019, but by the time his season was over due to injury he had regained the form of one of the best hitters on the team. The Tribe needs him to be back to that form to start the 2020 season.

The Indians Need to Move SS Francisco Lindor Out of the Leadoff Spot in 2020

Mark Warmuth

As the Indians get ready to report to spring training in February, the team needs to make a move early to set the tone on the offense, that is moving Francisco Lindor away from batting leadoff.

What Indians Team Was the Best in the Last Decade?

Matt Loede

There's been plenty of memorable moments and players for the Indians since 2010, but overall which team was the best for the Wahoo's in the last decade?

The Indians Bet on Jake Bauers - Now He Needs to Prove They Were Right

Casey Drottar

The Indians gave Jake Bauers every chance to prove his everyday value to the team in 2019, and while he didn't put up big numbers, it looks like he will have another shot to prove the Indians brass was right in 2020.

Are the Reds at the Front of the List to Make a Deal for Lindor? One Former GM Sees a Deal Coming

Matt Loede

Former Reds GM Jim Bowden has a piece out detailing a year's worth of predictions, and one of those involves the Indians dealing SS Francisco Lindor to their Ohio rival.

If the Indians Are Counting on Franmil Reyes as an Outfield Solution, it's a Risky Move

Casey Drottar

The Indians still have decisions to make when it comes to the outfield, and one player that has experience but shouldn't be counted on as a full-time option is slugger Franmil Reyes.

Omar's Day In Cooperstown May Soon Come

Alex Hooper

The gold-golve shortstop is trending towards the Hall of Fame, and the BBWAA could be the body to elect him.

New Year's Resolutions for the 2020 Cleveland Indians

Alex Hooper

Like anyone, the Cleveland Indians have some things they want to achieve in the new year. Their resolutions are just like yours.

The Most Interesting Indians Plays and Trends of 2019

T.J. Zuppe

The Indians had a healthy combination of expected and unexpected when it came to interesting plays and trends in 2019. As 2020 approaches, let's take one last glimpse at the plays that stood out.

Is a Move to Strengthen the Outfield Next for the Indians?

Mark Warmuth

The Indians infield seems to be set after the team inked second basemen Cesar Hernandez a week ago, is a move to try and get some help for the outfield on the way for the Tribe?