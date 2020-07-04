Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Matt Loede

If there is one thing about Cleveland Indians fans that I think everyone can agree on, it’s that they are passionate about their baseball club.

That’s why it should have come to no surprise that Friday evening when the Indians, on the heels of a story in The Athletic breaking the news, announced they have had and will continue to have internal meetings about changing the name of the franchise.

The nickname of “Indians” has been in place for Cleveland since 1915, and while it seems every season there’s an outcry by some to change the name, there’s never been conformation from the team itself that a name change has been talked about.

Social media was buzzing Friday night after the Indians released their statement about the meetings, and per usual fans were not afraid to share their opinions one way or another on if they like moving away from the “Indians,” or feel the team is taking it too far and should keep the name.

Here’s just a small sampling of the comments from twitter Friday night.

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians continue to tweak their roster as camp opens for the team at Progressive Field as well as in Eastlake at Classic Park. Friday the team inked three players to minor league deals, sending one player to Eastlake and two veteran players to Progressive Field to workout with the Major League Indians.

Matt Loede

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

What MLB Club is Built to Last as Spring Training 2.0 Approaches?

Baseball's second spring training of 2020 is set to get underway over the weekend, and there are plenty of question marks about each and every team and how the short 60-game season will play out. Join the crew at SI as they chat on spring training 2.0 and its biggest questions.

Matt Loede

Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of the Distractions Regarding His Future and Be Successful?

So much has been said about the status of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, it's hard to think that he will be able to hide away from all the distractions of possibly being traded by the team that drafted him. If the Indians want any chance at being successful in 2020, it starts with Lindor being focused on playing and not worrying about his future outside of Cleveland.

Zach Shafron

Indians Hall of Fame SS Omar Vizquel Recalls His MLB Debut in April of 1989

Indians Hall of Fame shortstop Omar Vizquel made quite an impact in the Majors over his 24-year career, and in that time he made some amazing plays and had quite a few memorable moments. One moment that he and most ballplayers never forget is their first Major League game. Vizquel's first game and first series came back in 1989 with Seattle, as he and the team opened the season in Oakland against the A's.

Matt Loede

How Many MLB Players Will Not Take the Risk and Opt Out of Playing in 2020's Short Season?

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020. It will be interesting to see at the end of the day how many players in the end decide to simply sit back and watch and not take a chance playing in 2020.

Matt Loede