Indians Final Roster Appears Set As They Make Moves For Opening Day

Are you ready for some baseball?

The Cleveland Indians think they are, and Sunday, four days prior to the opener of the 2021 season in Detroit, the team's roster seems set and ready to go.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com put out what the roster looks like in terms of positions and what players are slotted where.

Indians 2021 opening day roster

Outfield again remains as the biggest question mark for the franchise as they get ready for the season.

They have just five players set for three positions, three of the five are new to the roster, Eddie Rosario, Ben Gamel and Amed Rosario.

Throw in the fact that Josh Naylor only played 22 games after the Tribe dealt for him and it's easy to wonder how good (or bad) this unit is going to perform.

The team also decided that they will go with Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie as the last two in the team's rotation.

Cal Quantrill was impressive this spring, and will be on the opening day roster but out of the pen.

New infielders include Andres Gimenez and Yu Chang. The team really needs Chang to step up and be a solid utility player with some pop in his bat after the team traded Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds.

The catcher spot is no surprise with Roberto Perez again entrenched as the starter and Austin Hedges, who came over from the Padres last year in the Mike Clevinger deal, is now the backup.

After toying with the idea in 2020 of playing in the outfield, Franmil Reyes is now listed just as a DH.