Indians Five HR's Lifts Club to Dominating 11-3 Win Over Tigers To Move to 4-3 on Season

Like a night of home run derby, the Indians had little problems playing long ball on Saturday night, hitting five homers in a dominating 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The win puts the team over .500 for the first time all year, pushing their mark at 4-3, winners of three in a row.

The blowout win was led by Jordan Luplow, who hit a three-run homer early, and just missed a second blast but ended the night with five RBI.

Aaron Civale went 7.2 innings, allowing just a run on three hits with six K's.

The Indians will look for the sweep Sunday afternoon at 1pm. For now here's a couple takeaways from the latest Tribe win.

Luplow's Earning It

Jordan Luplow hitting in the leadoff spot went 2-for-5 on Saturday night, raising his average to .231. Maybe even more impressive he's raised his slugging percentage to .769 on the young season.

He's still very much a work in progress, but truly should have had two homers as the second big hit was clearly a homer that the replay folks in New York should have overturned.

It turned out to be a double, and he drove in five of the 11 runs in the win.

You can expect to see Luplow getting plenty of at-bats against lefties, as he's proven with his career OPS against lefties is just too much to overlook - jumping to .983 in 240 at-bats.

If he could just hit somewhat against righties, Luplow could become one of the most dangerous hitters on the team.

Home Run Fun

Consider that thus far in 2021 homers have accounted for 75 percent of the Indians runs - a staggering number that shows you when this team can hit, they do it in bunches.

Saturday it started in the 2nd inning with a two-run homer by Roberto Perez. Then it was Cesar Hernandez with a solo shot making it 3-0 in the third.

Luplow then came back with a 432-foot blast making it 6-0 and basically putting the game away in the 4th.

The home run fest continued with Franmil Reyes yet again going deep against the Tigers, as coming off two homers on Friday night this time he blasted a 354-foot shot in the 7th.

The last blast came in the 8th as Andres Gimenez hit his first homer of the season, a shot that made it 11-1.

It was a fun night for the fans to watch and cheer on this team hitting homers all over the place.

They will see if they can follow it up Sunday in the finale of the set.

Civale Impressive Again

For his second straight outing of the season Aaron Civale was very good, going 7.2 innings, allowing just a run on three hits with no walks and six K's.

The run allowed was a Robbie Grossman solo homer for the Tigers, but the Tribe was already up 8-0 when Grossman went deep.

Civale's ERA sits now at 2.45 after a pair of quality starts.

Many have said if the Indians are going to be successful, they will be led by their starters, and when you have Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac as your #1 and #2, getting the type of outing they have gotten twice out of Civale is a huge boost.

Sunday the club will give the ball to Logan Allen for his 2nd start of the 2021 campaign.