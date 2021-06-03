Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Give 'Update' On Pending Name Change of the MLB Franchise

Indians Give 'Update' On Pending Name Change of the MLB Franchise

Author:
Publish date:

For 106 years baseball fans in Northeast Ohio have known Cleveland's baseball team as the "Indians."

It's a name that has been embraced by fans along with the character 'Chief Wahoo," who has already been done away with by the franchise. 

Now the club is set to change their nickname, something that popped up last Summer when it was first announced that those offended would get their way in that the team would no longer be known as the "Indians."

So what will the nickname of the franchise be when they finally decide upon a new name?

There's still a strong overture that the name of the team will be known as the 'Spiders,' a name that the team held from 1887 to 1899.

Cleveland won a couple World Series known as the "Indians," winning two World Series, in 1920 and 1948, and since then it has had the longest championship drought of all major-league teams.

The club had a memorable and historic seven-game World Series against the Chicago Cubs in 2016, but since then hasn't been able to get close to winning a title. 

The Indians stated Thursday that for now, there's "no timeline for name change,” but it sounds more and more like something will be decided upon sooner rather than later.

Indians Fans
News

Indians Give 'Update' On Pending Name Change of the MLB Franchise

GettyImages-1321210587
News

Indians Scratch Their Way To 2.5 Back In Divisional Race, Top White Sox 6-3 at Progressive Field

GettyImages-1233192719
Opinion

What Could Lie Ahead Moving Forward For the Indians and OF Bradley Zimmer

GettyImages-1321212275
News

Billy Hamilton Scores On Wild Play which Includes Indians Misplays

GettyImages-1233192745
News

7th Inning Rally Lifts Indians to Key 6-5 Win Over the Jays; a Couple Takeaways

GettyImages-1233188005
News

Civale Scuffles, Indians Offense Struggles as Jays Take Game One of Twin Bill 4-1 at Progressive Field

Aaron Civale
News

Rainout Halts Indians-Jays at Progressive Field; What's the Rotation Look Like for the Next Four Days?

Roberto Perez
Opinion

Injuries Continue To be a Huge Stumbling Block for the 2021 Indians