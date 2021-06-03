Indians Give 'Update' On Pending Name Change of the MLB Franchise

For 106 years baseball fans in Northeast Ohio have known Cleveland's baseball team as the "Indians."

It's a name that has been embraced by fans along with the character 'Chief Wahoo," who has already been done away with by the franchise.

Now the club is set to change their nickname, something that popped up last Summer when it was first announced that those offended would get their way in that the team would no longer be known as the "Indians."

So what will the nickname of the franchise be when they finally decide upon a new name?

There's still a strong overture that the name of the team will be known as the 'Spiders,' a name that the team held from 1887 to 1899.

Cleveland won a couple World Series known as the "Indians," winning two World Series, in 1920 and 1948, and since then it has had the longest championship drought of all major-league teams.

The club had a memorable and historic seven-game World Series against the Chicago Cubs in 2016, but since then hasn't been able to get close to winning a title.

The Indians stated Thursday that for now, there's "no timeline for name change,” but it sounds more and more like something will be decided upon sooner rather than later.