Indians Have Discussed Extending 3B Jose Ramirez's Contract

The Indians have discussed trying to lock up pitcher Shane Bieber, but in the meantime reports are out that that Tribe is speaking to Jose Ramirez about extending his deal. 

Ramirez is under contract till 2023, but it would be wise for the Indians to get him locked up prior to him having another MVP type season.

Last season the Tribe third basemen wrapped up an excellent season, hitting .292 with 17 homers and 46 runs batted in.

He was third in the MVP voting in the American League, losing out to White Sox slugger Jose Abreu.

It wouldn't be a shock to hear that the Indians continue to talk to Ramirez about signing long term, but on the other hand there's no question that Ramirez might just wait till he gets closer to the end of his deal to either resign with the Indians or once again watch as a star player gets traded away by the Indians. 

