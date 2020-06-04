Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Hold Infamous 10 Cent Beer Night 46 Years Ago Today

Matt Loede

46 years ago today the Indians held one of their most infamous promotions, offering fans 12 ounce 3.2 percent low grad beer for the low price of just 10 cents, a 55 cent savings over the regular price of 65 cents.

In turn, the game that Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers was eventually forfeited by the Tribe after the fans turned rowdy against Rangers players and many took to the field while both the Rangers and Indians fans wielded bats to try and keep them away.

The riot on the field was broadcast on radio by Herb Score and Joe Tait, and took place in the ninth inning of the then tied affair.

The umpires working the game decided they had seen enough, and awarded the game to the Rangers via forfeit.

The game drew a substantial amount of fans for a Tuesday night game, as 25,134 made their way to old Cleveland Stadium for the matchup.

There have been many recounts of the game, and six years ago ESPN put together a feature story on the game, narrated by former Cleveland Brown and local radio host Bob Golic.

 

Report: 2020 MLB Season to Include Announcers Broadcasting Road Games Remotely

If a 2020 season in the Majors is to be played, there will be a change in the way that announcers do their broadcasts from the road, as a report Thursday stated that all MLB announcers have been told they will do road games from studios and will not travel with their respective teams.

Matt Loede

There's Still No Reason for the Indians to Consider Trading Mike Clevinger

Indians ace Mike Clevinger is still being bantered about as a player who eventually may find his way via a trade to another organization. The Indians in the last 10 months have already traded two key pitchers in their rotation in Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, but right now is not the right time to even think of moving Clevinger.

Casey Drottar

Pressure is on Francona and the Coaching Staff to Figure Out the Indians Outfield Puzzle

If a 2020 season gets played, the pressure will be on Indians manager Terry Francona as well as the rest of the coaching staff to figure out what players deserve to be at the forefront of their outfield, a position on the team that has been an issue the past few seasons.

Mark Warmuth

TexasTribe

Cleveland Indians Release Statement on Twitter Regarding Social Justice and Equality

The Indians put out a statement on twitter Tuesday evening talking about social justice and equality regarding the events that took place across America last week following the death of George Floyd.

Matt Loede

What’s the Next Step for Cleveland Indians Outfielder Greg Allen?

In a crowded Indians outfield one player that has a lot of proving to do in 2020 is Greg Allen. Already given a number of chances in the big leagues, Allen may get a shot with the Indians again in 2020, and if so, he is going to have to take advantage of it if he wants to remain on the Indians roster.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians Announce Layoffs of Seasonal Workers, 1,146 Affected

With the 2020 MLB season still undecided upon, the Indians Tuesday announced seasonal workers have been laid off “indefinitely,” with 1,146 workers being affected by the news.

Matt Loede

STO to Air Replays of the Four Indians Wins in the 1995 ALCS Against Seattl

You may have forgotten the games and their outcomes, but the moments by many Indians fans from the 1995 ALCS will live forever. This week you can relive those moments again as STO will air the four Indians victories over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series that put the team in the World Series.

Matt Loede

Owners and Union Trade Proposals, Amount of Games a Sticking Point for Each

Major League owners and players continue to go back and forth about how a season is going to be put together, with the sticking points being the amount of games as well as how players are going to get paid.

Matt Loede

Indians Switch Hitting Infield Gives the Tribe an Interesting Edge in 2020

The Indians infield as the hopeful 2020 season gets closer is full of talented players, all of which are players that are not only versatile, but also that are switch hitters, which can give manager Terry Francona a big edge when filling out the lineup card this season and beyond.

Mark Warmuth

TexasTribe

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

subuclayton