Indians Hold Infamous 10 Cent Beer Night 46 Years Ago Today

46 years ago today the Indians held one of their most infamous promotions, offering fans 12 ounce 3.2 percent low grad beer for the low price of just 10 cents, a 55 cent savings over the regular price of 65 cents.

In turn, the game that Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers was eventually forfeited by the Tribe after the fans turned rowdy against Rangers players and many took to the field while both the Rangers and Indians fans wielded bats to try and keep them away.

The riot on the field was broadcast on radio by Herb Score and Joe Tait, and took place in the ninth inning of the then tied affair.

The umpires working the game decided they had seen enough, and awarded the game to the Rangers via forfeit.

The game drew a substantial amount of fans for a Tuesday night game, as 25,134 made their way to old Cleveland Stadium for the matchup.

There have been many recounts of the game, and six years ago ESPN put together a feature story on the game, narrated by former Cleveland Brown and local radio host Bob Golic.