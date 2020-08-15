Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Hopeful to Have Catcher Roberto Perez Back Tuesday

Matt Loede

The catcher position for the Indians has been a trouble spot since starter Roberto Perez was placed on the inured list July 29th with a shoulder injury.

The team has tried to fill the void with backup Sandy Leon as well as Beau Taylor, but both have not exactly been making the most of their opportunities.

Leon has appeared in 13 games, and in 37 plate appearances has just three hits, for an .081 average.

He has walked seven times and has struck out 10 times in the games he's appeared in.

Taylor has actually been worse, as in five games he's been to the plate 16 times, and has yet to record a hit.

He's walked once and struck out seven times.

While the Indians put an emphasis on defense at the catcher spot, both Leon and Taylor have also had some struggles there, with both being hit at least once with a call of "catcher's interference."

So it's no surprise that the Indians are anxious to get Perez back, and it sounds like that is close to happening.

Manager Terry Francona said Saturday in Detroit that Perez is getting stronger, and that he's expected to be ready to go Tuesday in Pittsburgh when the Indians take on the Pirates.

Perez hurt his shoulder in the season opening win against the Kansas City Royals.

He was making an off-balance throw when he scrambled to retrieve a third strike that got past him. He slipped and fell while firing the ball to first, but was able to get the out.

Since that time though he wasn't the same, with the shoulder ailing he hit just .100 in three games, going 1-for-10 with a walk and six strikeouts.

A week ago team president Chris Antonetti said that the catcher was feeling better and getting closer to returning.

“He's actually going to go through some plyo activities and may actually throw today, depending on how he feels," Antonetti said on August 4th. 

"He's actually working out right now at Lake County. But he continues to feel better each day.”

Sandy Alomar Jr., who works with the team's catchers and was the club's acting manager when Francona was sidelined, said that he was confident the injury to Perez was not going to be a long term issue.

“I assume he’s going to continue to work out and stay in great shape. He works very hard," Alomar said last week.

With Perez returning, the team likely will send Taylor back to Eastlake to work out with at the alternate training site, or possibly designate him for assignment. 

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

Indians Win Big in Detroit Despite Turbulent Times

The Indians entered Friday night trying to finally find themselves at the plate and get back on track after five days of distractions. A huge night from the outfield helped, and the team put up a 10-spot on the Tigers in a 10-5 win that showed again that when focused, the Indians are a dangerous team.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti, Francona Talk of Indians Decisions to Send Clevinger and Plesac to Eastlake Following Team Meeting

The Indians held a team meeting in Detroit Friday afternoon, and after it made a decision to send both starters that were on the team's restricted list - Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger, to the team's alternate training site in Lake County. Team president Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona both spoke about the decision to send the two pitchers basically to the minors for now.

Matt Loede

Reyes, Santana Go Deep in 10-5 Win

Aaron Civale had a rare off-night, but Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana carried the load in against the Detroit Tigers.

Alex Hooper

Indians Remove Plesac and Clevinger from Restricted List; Send Them to Alternate Training Site

The Indians on Friday announced that they have removed two of their starting pitchers, Zach Pleasc and Mike Clevinger, off the team's restricted list. The team also stated they have sent the two pitchers to the club's alternate training site in Lake County, making it cloudy as to when they will return to the team's rotation.

Matt Loede

Five Questions About the Tigers with "Tiger Baseball Report" Editor Genna Rose

The Indians and Tigers will go to battle for the first time in 2020 this weekend in Detroit, and in getting set for the weekend set we caught up with "Tiger Baseball Report" editor Genna Rose about what to expect this weekend when the two teams do battle.

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger’s Actions Have Severely Complicated His Place in the Indians’ Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians as a team are in trouble after this past weekend's games in Chicago, as the team had two starting pitchers go out without permission, putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk. Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday, and Mike Clevinger never told the team he was in that group, and flew home Sunday with the team. His actions have put the team at serious risk.

Casey Drottar

It’s Time for the Indians to End Their Grab Bag Approach to the Outfield

The Indians outfield remains a serious work in progress now 19 games into the 2020 season, but one issue that the team seems to have is having 2-3 different outfielders every night. There's something to say for the team keeping one consistent outfield on a daily basis, and there's good reason to think if they did that the hitting on the team might be better.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Plesac Puts Blame on the Media for Breaking Rules in Chicago

Four days after being sent home by the Indians for violating team rules in leaving the team hotel and being out past curfew, pitcher Zach Plesac took to the offensive on Thursday, saying that the media has been unfair in their portrayal of him breaking the rules. The pitcher claims that he's been wrongfully portrayed and was using safe practices the entire time he was out.

Matt Loede