Indians Lineup for Saturday's 4:10pm Affair with the Reds

Coming off Friday's ugly 10-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Indians will be back on the diamond for a 4:10pm matchup in the Queen City.

Cleveland Indians (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Tribe will look to bounce back with Triston McKenzie as their starter, as he will make his 2nd start of the 2021 campaign.

In his first start, McKenzie went four innings against the White Sox back on April 12th, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and six K's.

Last season in his rookie year McKenzie went 2-1 in six starts with a 3.24 ERA.

Here's today's starting nine for the Tribe:

A Rosario CF

Hernandez 2B

Ramίrez 3B

E Rosario LF

Reyes RF

Naylor 1B

Giménez SS

Hedges C

McKenzie P