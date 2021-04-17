Indians Lineup for Saturday's 4:10pm Affair with the Reds
Coming off Friday's ugly 10-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Indians will be back on the diamond for a 4:10pm matchup in the Queen City.
Cleveland Indians (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-5)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
The Tribe will look to bounce back with Triston McKenzie as their starter, as he will make his 2nd start of the 2021 campaign.
In his first start, McKenzie went four innings against the White Sox back on April 12th, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and six K's.
Last season in his rookie year McKenzie went 2-1 in six starts with a 3.24 ERA.
Here's today's starting nine for the Tribe:
A Rosario CF
Hernandez 2B
Ramίrez 3B
E Rosario LF
Reyes RF
Naylor 1B
Giménez SS
Hedges C
McKenzie P