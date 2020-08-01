Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Look to Rebound in Minnesota; Lineups for Game #9 Vs the Twins

Matt Loede

Friday night the Indians were really no match for Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins, as a three-run first inning was more than enough for Minnesota in a 4-1 Twins win.

Mike Clevinger was beat up for three runs in that first inning, allowing a leadoff home to Max Kepler, and then a two-run double by Eddie Rosario.

Alex Avila added another solo homer in the 2nd for the Twins to push the lead to 4-0.

Clevinger had control issues all night, as he walked five batters which was the most for him in a game since 2018. 

The series is tied at a game apiece with game three scheduled for Saturday evening at 7:10pm at Target Field.

Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts), who threw well in his first outing gaining 10 K's and a win over the Kansas City Royals in last Sunday's finale will go for the Indians, he will be countered with Kenta Maeda (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) in the 7:10pm first pitch Eastern.

Here's the lineup for the Indians for tonight's game.

The Twins will counter the Tribe with this lineup for game three.

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on SportsTime Ohio, with the radio call on the Indians Radio Network WTAM 1100 AM and 100.7 FM WMMS. 

