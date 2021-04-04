Indians Look to Wrap Up Opening Series in Detroit Avoiding a Sweep

It hasn't been a very impressive two days of baseball for the Tribe as they get ready for an Easter Sunday affair in Detroit against the Tigers Sunday.

The Indians bats have been quiet, losing the first two games of the three-game set by scores of 3-2 and 5-2.

In the two games the team has managed just 13 hits in the two losses.

Sunday the club will make a few changes to the lineup as they look to produce some offense.

On the hill for the Tribe is Aaron Civale, who has had a solid two years with the club as a starter and will look to take the next step forward in 2021.

As for the scrappy Tigers, they will send Tarik Skubal in his first start of 2021 on the hill against the Indians.

Here's today's Indians lineup thanks to Mandy Bell of Indians.com